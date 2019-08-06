431 S Rexford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious two bedroom and two bath unit on the second floor of a Quadruplex that is located within a mile of a variety of cafes, restaurants, Whole Foods, boutiques at Beverly Blvd and Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista School, Reeves Park, and much more. This two bedroom unit features a large living room, plenty of storage, and a formal dining room next to the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas stove and dishwasher and a refrigerator for a qualified tenant. Gas heating is available throughout the unit and window AC units are installed in the living room and the two bedrooms. Tenant is entitled to two assigned covered parking spaces and the laundry facility is on-site. This unit (431 1/2 S Rexford) is behind 431 S Rexford. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Rent includes water and trash. Owner has a property management company (The Mat West Co) which will be representing them. All final terms (including deposit) and conditions to be negotiated between the Mat West Co. and the Tenant.