431 S Rexford Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

431 S Rexford Drive

431 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

431 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two bedroom and two bath unit on the second floor of a Quadruplex that is located within a mile of a variety of cafes, restaurants, Whole Foods, boutiques at Beverly Blvd and Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista School, Reeves Park, and much more. This two bedroom unit features a large living room, plenty of storage, and a formal dining room next to the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas stove and dishwasher and a refrigerator for a qualified tenant. Gas heating is available throughout the unit and window AC units are installed in the living room and the two bedrooms. Tenant is entitled to two assigned covered parking spaces and the laundry facility is on-site. This unit (431 1/2 S Rexford) is behind 431 S Rexford. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Rent includes water and trash. Owner has a property management company (The Mat West Co) which will be representing them. All final terms (including deposit) and conditions to be negotiated between the Mat West Co. and the Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 S Rexford Drive have any available units?
431 S Rexford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 431 S Rexford Drive have?
Some of 431 S Rexford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 S Rexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 S Rexford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 S Rexford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 S Rexford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 431 S Rexford Drive offers parking.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 S Rexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive have a pool?
No, 431 S Rexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 S Rexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 S Rexford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 S Rexford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 S Rexford Drive has units with air conditioning.
