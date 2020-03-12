All apartments in Beverly Hills
1118 Tower Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

1118 Tower Road

1118 Tower Road · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Tower Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Attention tenants: Retreat to this exquisitely designed & newly built, contemporary Spanish masterpiece. Move-in today and relish your premier Beverly Hills location. Fall in love with the estate's luxurious finishes and smart home features. The main living is beautifully accented by vaulted ceilings, a warm fireplace and sophisticated French doors to the garden. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet chef's kitchen with eat-in center island, Wolf appliances, 6 burner range, ample cabinets for storage, wine closet and flows to breakfast area. Unwind in the elegant and spacious master with soaring ceilings, romantic balcony and decadent bath with Calacatta marble, dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Retreat to the resort-like yard boasting a sparkling pool & spa, patio space for dining & lounging al fresco, elevated terrace and BBQ all surrounded by grand hedges for maximum privacy. This BH gem situated on a quiet street just North of Sunset is truly one to behold! Also available for sale! Listed by Sally Foster Jones - Compass

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1118-tower-rd-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa/92d0c122-c31b-43b4-95d6-309bbf5e9542

(RLNE5535349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Tower Road have any available units?
1118 Tower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1118 Tower Road have?
Some of 1118 Tower Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Tower Road currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Tower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Tower Road pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Tower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1118 Tower Road offer parking?
No, 1118 Tower Road does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Tower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Tower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Tower Road have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Tower Road has a pool.
Does 1118 Tower Road have accessible units?
No, 1118 Tower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Tower Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Tower Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Tower Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Tower Road does not have units with air conditioning.
