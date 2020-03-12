1118 Tower Road

Amenities

Attention tenants: Retreat to this exquisitely designed & newly built, contemporary Spanish masterpiece. Move-in today and relish your premier Beverly Hills location. Fall in love with the estate's luxurious finishes and smart home features. The main living is beautifully accented by vaulted ceilings, a warm fireplace and sophisticated French doors to the garden. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet chef's kitchen with eat-in center island, Wolf appliances, 6 burner range, ample cabinets for storage, wine closet and flows to breakfast area. Unwind in the elegant and spacious master with soaring ceilings, romantic balcony and decadent bath with Calacatta marble, dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Retreat to the resort-like yard boasting a sparkling pool & spa, patio space for dining & lounging al fresco, elevated terrace and BBQ all surrounded by grand hedges for maximum privacy. This BH gem situated on a quiet street just North of Sunset is truly one to behold! Also available for sale! Listed by Sally Foster Jones - Compass



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1118-tower-rd-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa/92d0c122-c31b-43b4-95d6-309bbf5e9542



(RLNE5535349)