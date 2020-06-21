Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

620 E. HARVILL #202 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse near Main Gate Square - Available August 2020!



Upstairs, spacious 2BR/2BA condo. Street parking. Walk a few blocks to UA Main Gate or 4th Ave to enjoy all the campus bars, restaurants and shops. Could not ask for a better location! Broadband available and washer and dryer included. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, huge walk-in closet in master bedroom, balconied patio, gated courtyard and lots of windows.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.



Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal and state Fair Housing laws.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3976673)