Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

620 E. HARVILL #202

620 East Harvill · (520) 327-0009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 East Harvill, Tucson, AZ 85705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 E. HARVILL #202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
620 E. HARVILL #202 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse near Main Gate Square - Available August 2020!

Upstairs, spacious 2BR/2BA condo. Street parking. Walk a few blocks to UA Main Gate or 4th Ave to enjoy all the campus bars, restaurants and shops. Could not ask for a better location! Broadband available and washer and dryer included. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, huge walk-in closet in master bedroom, balconied patio, gated courtyard and lots of windows.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal and state Fair Housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3976673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have any available units?
620 E. HARVILL #202 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have?
Some of 620 E. HARVILL #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 E. HARVILL #202 currently offering any rent specials?
620 E. HARVILL #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 E. HARVILL #202 pet-friendly?
No, 620 E. HARVILL #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 offer parking?
No, 620 E. HARVILL #202 does not offer parking.
Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 E. HARVILL #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have a pool?
No, 620 E. HARVILL #202 does not have a pool.
Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have accessible units?
No, 620 E. HARVILL #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 E. HARVILL #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 E. HARVILL #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
