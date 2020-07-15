/
/
/
Pima County Community College District
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 AM
45 Apartments For Rent Near Pima County Community College District
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1021 sqft
Adult living community located close to health services, shops and restaurants in the center of Tucson. Apartment layouts vary to suit individual needs. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and sauna.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$801
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
929 sqft
Located near public transportation, this complex includes amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful landscaping, gated entry, a spa/hot tub, swimming pool and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The facility is also pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Vista Del Sahuaro
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$760
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Wilshire Heights
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$680
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Mitman
Van Buren
625 N Van Buren Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community close to University of Arizona plus shopping and dining in Downtown Tucson. Features a pool and wading pool, relaxing spa, elevator access and courtyard. Units have enclosed balconies and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
4 Units Available
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
El G.H.E.K.O.
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1080 sqft
You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Palo Verde
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1450 sqft
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3176 E 4th Street
3176 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1581 sqft
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3737 E 5th Street - 05
3737 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Covered Carport Parking Front yard 100% waterproof new Wood Plank Formaldehyde Free Vinyl Flooring New Kitchen Appliances A/C Unit Blackout Curtains Pet Fee Refundable $150 Pet Fee Non-Refundable$150 Monthly Pet Rent $25 45 lb Weight Limit 2 Pet
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3602 E 3rd Street
3602 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Sam Hughes
3039 E 3rd Street
3039 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
In historic Sam Hughes and on the 3rd street bike path is this modern designed and completely updated 2000 SQ.FT custom home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
Lanai
3727 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom one full bath with tile floors throughout the entire apartment. Comes with Microwave, garbage disposal, individual A/C - Heat, resurfaced countertops and sinks and tub.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Alvernon Heights
1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1
1530 South Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1 in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Mitman
5536 E Hawthorne St
5536 East Hawthorne Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1488 sqft
5536 E Hawthorne St Available 04/14/20 Craycroft/Speedway - 5536 E Hawthorne - Built in '58 this wonderfully updated home features vaulted exposed beam ceilings, fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, a spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Peter Howell
116 North Douglas Circle
116 North Douglas Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1365 sqft
GREAT HOUSE ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, A/C, HARD WOOD FLOORS, LARGE YARD, 2 SHEDS, 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM $ 1350.00 DEPOSIT $ 1350.00 RENT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY PETS OK UPON APPROVAL
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3482 E Terra Alta Blvd
3482 East Terra Alta Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1379 sqft
Available in August. Spacious 1379 sq ft. brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths at 5th St and Country Club Just 2.4 miles from University of Arizona. Large living room/dining room with wood burning fireplace and bamboo wood floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Myers
1515 S Woodland Ave #B
1515 South Woodland Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
625 sqft
Apartments ready for move in. Large 1 bed unit $695.00 plus deposit based on your background and rental history. Tenant pays electric. Included in rent is water, sewer, and trash. Pool and laundry room onsite. Future wifi coming.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Linden Park
4638 E. Malvern St.
4638 East Malvern Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
953 sqft
PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3653 E 2nd St - 107, Apt 204
3653 East 2nd Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
590 sqft
Apartments ready for move in. 1 bedroom units Start at $695.00 Unit has a yard and storage closet. AC unit in bedroom. Application fee is $35.00 per adult (non refundable) Water, Sewer, and Trash is paid...
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor - Broadway
2825 E Devon Street
2825 East Devon Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
3054 sqft
Foothills Resort-like home near U of A! The best kept secret in Broadmoor, this beautiful complete remodel and expansion was done in 2007, sparing no expense. Back yard boasts a gorgeous 33 foot pool with gas heating.