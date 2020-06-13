261 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ📍
1 of 56
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 84
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 71
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 44
1 of 47
1 of 78
1 of 30
More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.
Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
A Phainopepla resting before flight
The "Boneyard" in Tucson - where the planes rest before takeoff
View of Tucson from Sentinel Peak
Downtown
Downtown is the apex of culture, especially the Sam Hughes neighborhood. Here you’ll find active neighbors, recently renovated homes, and a bike friendly ‘hood. Lots of young’uns from the University of Arizona rent in the blocks between Speedway and Grant Streets, from North Euclid to North Campbell, so if you’re a fan of the college scene and/or you prefer your sidewalks to be café-lined (East Speedway), this may very well be the place for you. Keep this in mind: because of the close proximity to campus, some of the apartment complexes in Downtown Tucson run more like extensions of the dorms than independent housing options. If you're young and looking to live with similarly aged whipper-snappers in a secure building (and all with the freedom of living off-campus), then this option will provide you with decent rent and a college atmosphere. Downtown leans toward the more expensive end on the renting spectrum (up to $1,000 per month for one bedroom), but at least rent usually includes all utilities -- including air conditioning, which can become a great value if you are a homesick penguin.
Northwest to Northeast
The areas spanning West University, Alvernon Heights and Northeast Tucson are all verydesireable, especially as one moves toward the western part of the city. The Northeast and the West neighborhoods have an Old West vibe, they’re the ones that can take credit for giving Tucson a unique feel unlike any other in Arizona. Here, the sky is wide, the nights are dark, and the coyotes can be heard for miles. If you want to hop on your mountain bike or cinch up your hiking boots and take off for the day, you'd be doing no wrong in these parts of town. The Eastern part of the city, especially as you head a bit south of Northeast, is a bit less expensive than the West because it's further from Downtown and University of Arizona. Though units typically don't have air conditioners here, most offer a ceiling fan or at least surprisingly efficient window treatments. If that doesn’t strike your heat beating fancy, rest assured that outdoor swimming pools are commonplace. If you’re a pet lover, good news (kind of)! Most complexes allow pets, (this is the great outdoors, right?) the only downside is that a few have breed or size restrictions. Make sure to check with your to-be landlord before moving in your Irish wolfhound.
Outer Boroughs
“But what about the children?!” you’re probably asking your computer. Don’t worry, Tucson’s got an app- Er, I mean, area for that. The Catalina Foothills to the east and Vail to the south are home to some highly recommended areas. Sabina Canyon and Ventana Canyon are upper-class neighborhoods with beautiful vistas and plenty of natural beauty to go around. Up north, the new development of Casas Adobes is working to fill a gap in Tucson residential apartments by providing a quiet area for young adults and new families. The apartment complexes in these neighborhoods are based around communities -- some more youth-culture friendly than others, so if you’re looking to settle down with the fam it’d benefit you to take a peek first or ask the manager. Renting in these outer suburbs satisfies the appeal of living in the wild, wild west without all the gun-slinging, pestilence, droughts, and giant spider robots. If you’re not completely sold just yet, how do spa facilities in addition to the amenities common among most Tucson apartments sound? Those stress knots don’t stand a chance.
Tucson International Airport is only 6 miles south of Tucson's central business district. Thankfully, expedient travel between TIA and your Tucson destination doesn’t require bending the space-time continuum to your will. Shuttles, taxis, or even the Sun Tran city bus can get you to wherever you need to go in a relatively painless fashion. Once in Tucson, the roads are fairly bicycle friendly and the city is equipped with a good amount of bike paths to help all you velophiles move easily from one spot to the other. The Sun Tran bus system is, like most any bus system, less than ideal but is being constantly improved upon. As an added bonus, some apartment complexes provide covered parking for tenants with cars, free shuttle transportation to the University of Arizona and some other hotspots around town, which helps alleviate traffic congestion and the communicative college illness of wallet shrinkage.
On the plus side, Tucson nestles right up to Saguaro National Park, Catalina State Park, and Tortolita Mountain Park. If you are a nature lover, you have the option to leave your front door and enjoy the great outdoors without having to endure hours in traffic to reach it. While the summer days can reach up to 100°F, advocates aren’t lying when they say, "it's a dry heat." The winters rarely drop below 55°, so you don’t have to worry about bringing any heavy jackets with you. Make sure you bring a raincoat though, you’ll need it by the time monsoon season hits around July-August (when it downpours for 15 minutes to an hour every day). If anything, you'll be happy for the novelty of rain and a change from that expansive blue sky.
June 2020 Tucson Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Tucson Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Tucson rents held steady over the past month
Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Arizona
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
- Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).
Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.
- Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
- While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Tucson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Tucson renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...
Here’s how Tucson ranks on:
Apartment List has released Tucson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Tucson renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."
Key Findings in Tucson include the following:
- Tucson renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Tucson were affordability and social life, which received A+ and B+ grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Tucson renters are safety and low crime, jobs and career opportunities, and recreational activities, which all received scores of C+.
- Tucson millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
- Tucson did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Mesa (C+), Phoenix (B-) and Scottsdale (A+).
- Tucson did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Albuquerque (C), Kansas City (B) and Raleigh (A).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the weather and mountain views." - Jessica L.
- "Tucson is gorgeous and affordable. It has a small town charm but with more culture and activities than an actual small town." -Kenzie B.
- "It’s a beautiful place, but economically, it could be much better." -Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.