Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tucson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

261 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

📍
Broadway Pantano East
Campus Farm
Sam Hughes
Palo Verde
Dietz
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
39 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
28 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Orange Grove Plaza
3 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$984
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
27 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Starr Pass
5 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,032
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Continental Ranch
16 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palo Verde
13 Units Available
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1445 sqft
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
991 sqft
Perfectly located for access to E Speedway Blvd and the Eastside-Aero Park Express. Enjoy apartments featuring vertical blinds, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include 24-hr maintenance, online portal, and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilshire Heights
8 Units Available
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$680
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Keeling
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$570
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$592
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Del Sahuaro
8 Units Available
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$710
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barrio Nopal
21 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.

Median Rent in Tucson

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tucson is $719, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $955.
Studio
$606
1 Bed
$719
2 Beds
$955
3+ Beds
$1,390
City GuideTucson
Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Phainopepla resting before flight

The "Boneyard" in Tucson - where the planes rest before takeoff

View of Tucson from Sentinel Peak

Tucson Breakdown

Downtown

Downtown is the apex of culture, especially the Sam Hughes neighborhood. Here you’ll find active neighbors, recently renovated homes, and a bike friendly ‘hood. Lots of young’uns from the University of Arizona rent in the blocks between Speedway and Grant Streets, from North Euclid to North Campbell, so if you’re a fan of the college scene and/or you prefer your sidewalks to be café-lined (East Speedway), this may very well be the place for you. Keep this in mind: because of the close proximity to campus, some of the apartment complexes in Downtown Tucson run more like extensions of the dorms than independent housing options. If you're young and looking to live with similarly aged whipper-snappers in a secure building (and all with the freedom of living off-campus), then this option will provide you with decent rent and a college atmosphere. Downtown leans toward the more expensive end on the renting spectrum (up to $1,000 per month for one bedroom), but at least rent usually includes all utilities -- including air conditioning, which can become a great value if you are a homesick penguin.

Northwest to Northeast

The areas spanning West University, Alvernon Heights and Northeast Tucson are all verydesireable, especially as one moves toward the western part of the city. The Northeast and the West neighborhoods have an Old West vibe, they’re the ones that can take credit for giving Tucson a unique feel unlike any other in Arizona. Here, the sky is wide, the nights are dark, and the coyotes can be heard for miles. If you want to hop on your mountain bike or cinch up your hiking boots and take off for the day, you'd be doing no wrong in these parts of town. The Eastern part of the city, especially as you head a bit south of Northeast, is a bit less expensive than the West because it's further from Downtown and University of Arizona. Though units typically don't have air conditioners here, most offer a ceiling fan or at least surprisingly efficient window treatments. If that doesn’t strike your heat beating fancy, rest assured that outdoor swimming pools are commonplace. If you’re a pet lover, good news (kind of)! Most complexes allow pets, (this is the great outdoors, right?) the only downside is that a few have breed or size restrictions. Make sure to check with your to-be landlord before moving in your Irish wolfhound.

Outer Boroughs

“But what about the children?!” you’re probably asking your computer. Don’t worry, Tucson’s got an app- Er, I mean, area for that. The Catalina Foothills to the east and Vail to the south are home to some highly recommended areas. Sabina Canyon and Ventana Canyon are upper-class neighborhoods with beautiful vistas and plenty of natural beauty to go around. Up north, the new development of Casas Adobes is working to fill a gap in Tucson residential apartments by providing a quiet area for young adults and new families. The apartment complexes in these neighborhoods are based around communities -- some more youth-culture friendly than others, so if you’re looking to settle down with the fam it’d benefit you to take a peek first or ask the manager. Renting in these outer suburbs satisfies the appeal of living in the wild, wild west without all the gun-slinging, pestilence, droughts, and giant spider robots. If you’re not completely sold just yet, how do spa facilities in addition to the amenities common among most Tucson apartments sound? Those stress knots don’t stand a chance.

Getting outta Dodge…and into Tucson

Tucson International Airport is only 6 miles south of Tucson's central business district. Thankfully, expedient travel between TIA and your Tucson destination doesn’t require bending the space-time continuum to your will. Shuttles, taxis, or even the Sun Tran city bus can get you to wherever you need to go in a relatively painless fashion. Once in Tucson, the roads are fairly bicycle friendly and the city is equipped with a good amount of bike paths to help all you velophiles move easily from one spot to the other. The Sun Tran bus system is, like most any bus system, less than ideal but is being constantly improved upon. As an added bonus, some apartment complexes provide covered parking for tenants with cars, free shuttle transportation to the University of Arizona and some other hotspots around town, which helps alleviate traffic congestion and the communicative college illness of wallet shrinkage.

The Last Wagon

On the plus side, Tucson nestles right up to Saguaro National Park, Catalina State Park, and Tortolita Mountain Park. If you are a nature lover, you have the option to leave your front door and enjoy the great outdoors without having to endure hours in traffic to reach it. While the summer days can reach up to 100°F, advocates aren’t lying when they say, "it's a dry heat." The winters rarely drop below 55°, so you don’t have to worry about bringing any heavy jackets with you. Make sure you bring a raincoat though, you’ll need it by the time monsoon season hits around July-August (when it downpours for 15 minutes to an hour every day). If anything, you'll be happy for the novelty of rain and a change from that expansive blue sky.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Tucson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tucson renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Tucson Renter Survey

    Here’s how Tucson ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Tucson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tucson renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key Findings in Tucson include the following:

    • Tucson renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Tucson were affordability and social life, which received A+ and B+ grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Tucson renters are safety and low crime, jobs and career opportunities, and recreational activities, which all received scores of C+.
    • Tucson millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
    • Tucson did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Mesa (C+), Phoenix (B-) and Scottsdale (A+).
    • Tucson did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Albuquerque (C), Kansas City (B) and Raleigh (A).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the weather and mountain views." - Jessica L.
    • "Tucson is gorgeous and affordable. It has a small town charm but with more culture and activities than an actual small town." -Kenzie B.
    • "It’s a beautiful place, but economically, it could be much better." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tucson?
    In Tucson, the median rent is $606 for a studio, $719 for a 1-bedroom, $955 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,390 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tucson, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tucson?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tucson include Broadway Pantano East, Campus Farm, Sam Hughes, Palo Verde, and Dietz.
    How pet-friendly is Tucson?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tucson received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Tucson?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tucson received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Tucson?
    Tucson renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Tucson did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Tucson?
    Tucson renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Tucson did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tucson?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tucson area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tucson?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tucson from include Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Casa Grande, Oro Valley, and Marana.

    Similar Pages

    Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
    Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
    Tucson Studio Apartments