Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tucson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1257 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$585
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
857 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carriage Park
2 Units Available
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$650
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
880 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
El G.H.E.K.O.
2 Units Available
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1080 sqft
You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Sam Hughes
5 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hedrick Acres
1 Unit Available
1745 E Glenn #132
1745 East Glenn Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1745 E Glenn #132 Available 06/15/20 Condo in gated community. Great Location! - Gated community with full amenities. Minutes from Banner, UA, Downtown. Close to restaurants entertainment. Private fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hedrick Acres
2 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Tucson
5 Units Available
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments
1 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,725
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Starr Pass
1 Unit Available
3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos
3720 West Placita Del Correcaminos, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1286 sqft
Lovely furnished rental in Star Pass Community with access to the community pool, fitness center & tennis courts. This single level Casita with Southwestern Flair is fully furnished with all housewares, linens, appliances,etc.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tucson, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tucson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

