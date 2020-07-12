/
dietz
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
269 Apartments for rent in Dietz, Tucson, AZ
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Last updated December 10 at 10:04pm
1 Unit Available
1925 S Mcconnell Drive
1925 South Mcconnell Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2015 sqft
Fabulous 4BR in quiet location! Great views and desirable features! Spacious common area downstairs, fully tiled for easy cleaning and maintenance! Decked out kitchen overlooks the living room! Spacious rooms upstairs allow plenty of personal space!
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7777 East Golf Links Road
7777 East Golf Links Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT** Super cute condo on the east side of Tucson! Close to the Park Place Mall! Shopping, restaurants & move theater nearby! Community pool & spa in the complex! Home has beautiful mountain views, plenty of cabinet space
Results within 1 mile of Dietz
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$693
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$786
835 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$595
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 S. Pantano Parkway
835 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 Bedroom Eastside Townhouse - Nice 3 bedroom eastside townhouse with NEW AIR CONDITIONER, large greatroom, private fenced patio with storage, covered parking, community pool & tennis courts. This is a no-smoking unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7622 E Toronto St
7622 East Toronto Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Own Your Own Home - Property Id: 307929 TILE INSTALLER SPECIALTY. If you have skills, and If you can't qualify to buy a home from a bank, you may be able to qualify for a Lease with and Option-To-Buy.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3242 South Champlain Avenue
3242 South Champlain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1351 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6917 E Rutgers Pl
6917 East Rutgers Place, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1813 sqft
Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 314744 PENDING - Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Minor Fixer. NO Banks!!! EZ Qual. Large Eastside home, plenty of space for a growing family. 5 bedroom 2 bath brick home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6815 E Mary Dr
6815 East Mary Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1358 sqft
Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 309038 PENDING! Are you ready to Own Your Own Home? Rent 2 Own, Minor Fixer! NO Banks!!! EZ Qual! Eastside 3 bedrooms, 2 ba plus bonus room, 1358 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
625 S. Prudence Rd
625 South Prudence Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo. Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6508 E 42nd Street
6508 East 42nd Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Great home in desirable Tucson location. Recently updated. Ready for new tenants.Will only be shown to approved tenants who complete a credit qualification.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8257 E Beverly St
8257 East Beverly Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Rent 2 Own Your Own Forever Home!!! No Banks! - Property Id: 266192 Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Rent to Own. Minor Fixer. NO Banks.!!!E-Z Qual! 8257 E Beverly St, 85710. 2, 3 or 4 bedroom 1 bath, approx. 1300 sqft brick home.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1
2515 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1 Available 04/10/20 East Side Rental - Available in April! Convenient location off Golf Links and Pantano, split design with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a spacious duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3231 South Lakeside Drive
3231 South Lakeside Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2173 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7025 E Mary Drive
7025 East Mary Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1047 sqft
( NO SECTION 8 ) ( 12 month minimum lease period) Must qualify. Minimum income required $2500 Monthly. This property is as clean and fresh as they come with New Paint, New Dual Pane windows and slider doors. No popcorn on ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8436 E Sarnoff Ridge Loop
8436 E Sarnoff Ridge Loop, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bd 2 ba home with 2 car garage. Living/dining/kitchen great room. Refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove included.Updated with tile floors, new light fixtures,designer paint,master bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower.
Results within 5 miles of Dietz
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
991 sqft
Perfectly located for access to E Speedway Blvd and the Eastside-Aero Park Express. Enjoy apartments featuring vertical blinds, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include 24-hr maintenance, online portal, and parking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado Villas in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$680
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1021 sqft
Adult living community located close to health services, shops and restaurants in the center of Tucson. Apartment layouts vary to suit individual needs. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and sauna.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$860
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.