Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Arcadia Park

250 N Arcadia Ave · (929) 322-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ 85711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1417 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1313 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. Sep 8

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcadia Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play. Nearby you will find Pima Community College, Tucson College, and it is just a short drive to The University of Arizona, Reffkin Tennis Center, Randolph Golf Course and Reid Park Zoo. Surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges, Tuscon is a city that you will have the freedom to enjoy many opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as great dining and shopping alternatives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcadia Park have any available units?
Arcadia Park has 4 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Arcadia Park have?
Some of Arcadia Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcadia Park currently offering any rent specials?
Arcadia Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcadia Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcadia Park is pet friendly.
Does Arcadia Park offer parking?
Yes, Arcadia Park offers parking.
Does Arcadia Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arcadia Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcadia Park have a pool?
Yes, Arcadia Park has a pool.
Does Arcadia Park have accessible units?
No, Arcadia Park does not have accessible units.
Does Arcadia Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcadia Park has units with dishwashers.
