sam hughes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Sam Hughes, Tucson, AZ
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
221 N Norris Ave
221 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2750 sqft
221 N Norris Ave Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Area House w/ Guest house & Pool - 5 BD / 3 BA (Avail 8/1/20) - ** AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE START OF AUGUST 1, 2020 ** Don't miss this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2000 sq ft main house AND 2 bedroom 1 bath
3030 E 4th Street
3030 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
GORGEOUS, completely remodeled and updated Luxury living. Features 4 bedrooms 4 baths, greatroom that opens from kitchen and dining area, with breakfast bar, separate family room, partially furnished, huge backyard, located 1 mile from UA.
408 N Joesler Court
408 Joesler Court, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1762 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3BA Sam Hughes area Townhome, located in a lovely community close to UA and downtown. This spacious floor plan provides a breakfast area with a view of the gated front courtyard.
223 N Norton Avenue
223 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1563 sqft
If you see this home listed on Craiglist for a ridicuosly low amount it is a scammer.! Charming Sam Hughes home. Remodeled 3 years ago with new: kitchen & baths,AC,plumbing & electrical,water heater, low energy windows & 2'' wood blinds throughout.
2040 E 1St Street
2040 East 1st Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
2 BLOCKS FROM UA CAMPUS ENTRANCE!!! Brand new construction. 3bdrms each with their own private baths w/tubs. Separate powder room for guests. All wood veneered laminate flooring & tile throughout.
3039 E 3rd Street
3039 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
In historic Sam Hughes and on the 3rd street bike path is this modern designed and completely updated 2000 SQ.FT custom home.
2450 East 2nd Street
2450 East 2nd Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private yard, white kitchen appliances and washer and dryer in unit in Sam Hughes minutes from U of A and one street off the bike path. Click here for VIDEO TOUR! or cut and paste-> https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sam Hughes
2305 E Helen St
2305 East Helen Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1224 sqft
4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms near Banner Hospital - This charming home is located just two blocks from the UofA. This remodeled home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, ceiling fan and exit to the covered patios.
2922 E. Waverly St
2922 East Waverly Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
993 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Central Charmer - Available June 2020....Come fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, located within biking distance to the University of Arizona, and area restaurants & business.
1302 North Richey Boulevard
1302 North Richey Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
Charming 2Bdm 1Ba with all tile floors, spacious kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Covered parking, onsite laundry facility. 3 miles away from U of A, close to all major shopping. Pet's under 25 lbs ok. Water included in the rent.
2102 North Norton Avenue
2102 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
3094 sqft
***SEASONAL MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $1,775 rental price until August!! Awesome EIGHT bedroom home blocks from the U of A! This home is extremely spacious with two seperate kitchens, private gated pool, hot tub, pool table and plenty of backyard space
3176 E 4th Street
3176 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1581 sqft
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan.
317 N Vine Ave 1101
317 N Vine Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
521 sqft
Unit 1101 Available 08/10/20 1B1B only 2min walk from the UA campus - Property Id: 225598 New remodeled student townhouse just 0.
911 E 7th St
911 East 7th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bd/1ba gem won't last long. Located one block south of the university, close to 4th Ave and downtown is perfect for students or anyone wanting to be close to the downtown scene.
1001 East 17th Street
1001 East 17th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$975
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great location ! This Ice House loft is complete with washer and dryer. Available the first week in June. Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now Contact us to schedule a showing.
1745 E 10Th Street
1745 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1640 sqft
This property has been completely renovated & completely remodeled throughout! 3 BDRMS each with their own Brand New bath! Brand New engineered hardwood flooring throughout! All Brand New stainless steel appliances! Brand New washer/dryer! Brand New
2809 E Seneca Street
2809 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2305 sqft
Spacious home with large great room and fireplace, tons of cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. 2 split bedrooms with attached baths for dual master suites.
1535 E Seneca Street
1535 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Excellent opportunity to rent a fully remodeled home in an ideal central neighborhood. This home has newer kitchen cabinetry, counters, sink, fixtures, and lighting.
2825 E Devon Street
2825 East Devon Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
3054 sqft
Foothills Resort-like home near U of A! The best kept secret in Broadmoor, this beautiful complete remodel and expansion was done in 2007, sparing no expense. Back yard boasts a gorgeous 33 foot pool with gas heating.
3602 E 3rd Street
3602 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry.
328 N Cherry Avenue
328 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1075 sqft
Coveted Sam Hughes Neighborhood, Close proximity to U of A; Two entrances with two living spaces including two kitchens...super cool floor plan with wood floors, fireplace and all appliances provided including washer & dryer.
1402 E HAMPTON Street
1402 East Hampton Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUTE GUEST HOUSE FOR STUDENTS. CLOSE TO U OF A. TWO GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND YARD FOR PETS. KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE. CARPORT AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE. HAS WASHER/DRYER IN STORAGE ROOM. MAIN HOUSE RENTS SEPARATELY.