Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:53 AM

21 Cheap Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Keeling
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$570
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$592
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barrio Nopal
21 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$585
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
857 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
201 E Olive St, Apt. 11
201 East Nebraska Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, small community 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the South Tucson/Airport area. Under New Management and Renovation. Close to the Ruby Garcia park, Tucson Spectrum Mail and Desert Diamond Casino.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alvernon Heights
1 Unit Available
1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1
1530 South Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1 in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Bronx Park
1 Unit Available
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hedrick Acres
2 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hedrick Acres
1 Unit Available
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$550
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Amphi
1 Unit Available
520 E Mohave Road
520 East Mohave Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$450
453 sqft
Diamondhead Estates has an opening and they go quick. This small 26-unit community is a perfect landing spot. Quiet and friendly located near bus lines, shopping, parks, and Library. Very clean cute and ready to move in.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E
1980 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$550
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Student housing 1 ROOM: $550.00 per month - includes ALL utilities + WiFi. Oversized rooms with large closets. Common areas are Furnished; Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Keeling
1 Unit Available
225 E JACINTO Street
225 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$490
1700 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING AT THE JACINTO HOUSES. LOCATED AT 225 E JACINTO ST, THESE THREE 2-STORY, 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH INDIVIDUAL HOUSES ARE IDEAL FOR STUDENT LIVING. LARGE PRIVATE FENCED YARDS WITH COVERED PATIOS. INDIVIDUAL LEASES START AT $490.00 PER MONTH.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Ocotillo Oracle
1 Unit Available
255 W Flores Street - 106
255 West Flores Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$600
450 sqft
This conveniently located apartment complex has studio apts ready to rent. All utilities are included. Rents for $600 per month. $500 deposit Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
St. Cyrils
1 Unit Available
Arcadia Terrace
4860 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$585
400 sqft
Studio Apt all utilities included for $585 per month. Arcadia Terrace

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Garden District
1 Unit Available
4302 East Bellevue Street - P
4302 East Bellevue Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
Unfurnished 1-bedroom / 1 bath unit on the second floor in a quiet complex. Conveniently located in midtown Tucson and close to the University.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

