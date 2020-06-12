/
green valley
19 Apartments for rent in Green Valley, AZ📍
Green Valley Resort Homes
1 Unit Available
1040 S Calle de la Temporada
1040 Calle De La Temporada, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath town home - Fresh, newly updated lovely 2 Bdrm 2 bath TH fully furnished which includes all linens, washer/dryer, towels, kitchen utensils, cookware, coffee maker, flat screen TV's, etc. Ready to move in.
Green Valley Desert Hills
1 Unit Available
1167 W Calle Alhambra
1167 West Calle Alhambra, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1445 sqft
You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances.
Green Valley Townhouses
1 Unit Available
413 North Calle De Las Profetas
413 North Calle De Las Profetas, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
55 year and older community with GVR. This home is just Immaculate! Beautiful grey color tones throughout! New Cabinets, Counter tops, Window Coverings, Interior Paint and Washer and Dryer included. This home does have GVR.
Green Valley-Desert Meadows
1 Unit Available
61 East La Grosella
61 La Grosello, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1462 sqft
Located in an Active Adult Community (55+) this two-bedroom, two-bath home is available to rent. Ceramic tile throughout the home, making cleaning easier.
Desert Casitas
1 Unit Available
2525 S Calle Del Dante
2525 Calle De Dante, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
587 sqft
Come enjoy the winter in this lovely ''Desert Casita'' with mountain views, covered parking, fully furnished with cable and Wi-Fi. Stack washer & dryer.
Canoa Ranch
1 Unit Available
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive
2067 West Demetrie Canyon Drive, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1283 sqft
The Property can be furnished or unfurnished.
Tucson Green Valley
1 Unit Available
31 N Las Yucas
31 North Las Yucas, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1838 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home that offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is centrally located with a 2-car carport. Family room has a beautiful gas beehive fireplace, ceiling fans and kitchen has newer double ovens.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2700 sqft
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
13801 South Camino Linio
13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
663 W Calle Canto Sereno
663 West Calle Canto Sereno, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Remarkable 2 Story, 3 BR, 3bathHome in Saguarita. Built in 2014. Upgrades, high ceiling s, granite counter top, stained cabinets, 2nd floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office.
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14350 S Via Del Moro
14350 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Lovely spacious home with tons of room! New interior paint, Large covered patio, huge loft area, ceiling fans. Large master suite and so much more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Green Valley, the median rent is $641 for a studio, $761 for a 1-bedroom, $1,011 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,471 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Green Valley, check out our monthly Green Valley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Green Valley area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Green Valley from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana.