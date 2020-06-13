/
sierra vista
28 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista, AZ📍
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.
5244 Desert Shadows Drive
5244 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute house in a nice neighborhood, parking in the back. Community pool and spa, all included in the rent. Thher ia .01% Rental Tax added on top of the rent.
5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive
5271 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Beautiful 4BR 2BA home with remodeled kitchen (new refrigerator., gas stove and vent hood, counters & cabinets & high breakfast bar). Split bedroom plan, large laundry room. New granite counters & cabinets in bathrooms.
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2186 sqft
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.
5130 Calle Vieja
5130 Calle Vieja, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1657 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
4900 Loma Loop
4900 Loma Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1251 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
954 Escondido
954 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1324 sqft
- Large Great Room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gas range and Eat In Area, Ceiling Fans, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Cooled by A/C.Covered Patio and enclosed backyard.
100 Terra Dr
100 Terra Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C - Available NOW....
1637 Silverado Drive
1637 Silverado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1639 sqft
1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and
4225 Calle Barona A
4225 Calle Barona, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
761 sqft
- Great two bedroom one bath with full size washer & dryer A/C no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4810003)
58 Peterson St
58 Peterson St, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
58 Peterson St Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, Den, 1 Bath home close to Fort Huachuca - New Paint and Flooring! - Available July 15th....
2851 Golden Eagle Dr
2851 Golden Eagle Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1682 sqft
2851 Golden Eagle Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - What a charming home with a split bedroom floor plan. This 3 bd/2ba home has been updated with top quality material and workmanship.
5341 Cedar Springs
5341 Cedar Springs Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1461 sqft
3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C
4409 Plaza Vis, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th.......
900 Estancia Drive
900 Estancia Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2397 sqft
View this property or any of our other available rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
993 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....
435 Via Luna
435 Via Luna, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
This 3BR/2BA/2CG home is centrally located in Sierra Vista, AZ minutes from Ft. Huachuca, shopping and schools. The home has central A/C, a wood-burning fireplace and hard surface floors - no carpet. Large, fenced back yard with lots of rose bushes.
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1362 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.
580 North Avenue
580 North Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with tile floors throughout. This home is cooled by AC and has ceiling fans. Enclosed back yard. Water is included in rent. Owner/Agent A pet will be considered with additional deposit. 1% rent on top of rent.
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
1597 Braddock Drive
1597 Braddock Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED 4BR JR. EXECUTIVE HOME. GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
