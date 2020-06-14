59 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with hardwood floors
Rootin' Tootin' Tucson
More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tucson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.