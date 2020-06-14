Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tucson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,103
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Countryside
11 Units Available
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 59

18 Units Available
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 9

Campus Farm
16 Units Available
Campus Farm
16 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 22

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Starr Pass
6 Units Available
Starr Pass
6 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified

1 of 16

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 67

Dietz
12 Units Available
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified

1 of 33

Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified

1 of 27

Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Amphi
8 Units Available
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 27

Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 71

23 Units Available
$
23 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

El Presidio
6 Units Available
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 67

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 10

16 Units Available
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Pie Allen
7 Units Available
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 37

Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Villas
200 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy-to-access community. On-site spa, pool and fitness center. Minutes from the bus line. Apartments feature balconies or patios, fireplaces, lots of storage and health club passes.
Verified

1 of 20

Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vista Del Monte
1 Unit Available
2531 N Orchard Ave
2531 North Orchard Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in Central Tucson. - Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home with ample windows providing natural lighting. Vintage hardwood floors and Mexican saltillo tile throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
337 N Norris Avenue
337 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
337 N Norris Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath private home located in the Sam Hughes neighborhood. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath private home located in the Sam Hughes neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Blenman-Elm
1 Unit Available
2926 E Waverly Street
2926 East Waverly Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2306 sqft
Country Club/Speedway - 2926 E Waverly St - Built 1941 Historic Blenman Neighborhood home updated. 2BR + Den, 1 & 1/2 bath main house with Studio guest quarters attached by breezway. Main house has modern kitchen appliances.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tucson, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tucson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

