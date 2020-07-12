188 Apartments for rent in Campus Farm, Tucson, AZ
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
16 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1388 E Mountain Place
1388 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
1388 E Mountain Place Available 07/17/20 Mountain / Roger - 1388 E. Mountain Place - Built in 1998, This home features 3 bedrooms and original 4th bedroom was converted into extended Master bedroom space, perfect for an office/sitting room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1255 E Weimer Circle
1255 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1393 sqft
Available August 1st. All upstairs unit with great views. Master suite with walk-in closet. Decorative colors throughout & all appliances included. Ample storage & a two car attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1335 East Allen Road
1335 East Allen Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bed 2 bath home you will be proud to show off! This home is nestled away in a peaceful and desirable location.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP
3711 North Bay Horse Loop, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1612 sqft
Campbell - Prince - Please call for availability. Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1324 E Mountain Place
1324 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Fresh & clean 3BR/2BA great room floor plan with fireplace, freshly painted with tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with bright dining area includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Campus Farm
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3912 N. Paseo de las Canchas
3912 North Paseo De Las Canchas, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Central 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Loft - 2 Bedroom townhouse with living room & kitchen on first floor, 2 separate master suites upstairs, and loft with fireplace and wet bar. Light bright living room looks out to walled patio.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
808 E Hedrick Drive
808 East Hedrick Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1503 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful privately gated house plus detached guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with open floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Alder Style Wood Cabinets, and Modern Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1 East Navajo Road
1 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 E Glenn St #201
1745 East Glenn Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$735
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1745 E Glenn St #201 Available 08/17/20 Condo in gated community - Available in August! Recently upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath with appliance package to include built in low profile micro and ceiling fan. Gated community with full amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2412 E Emerald Moon Drive
2412 Emerald Moon Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1737 sqft
Perfect location and incredible Catalina mountain views! This upscale 3 story townhome is 1737 square feet and is move in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2548 East Kleindale Road
2548 East Kleindale Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1939 sqft
Beautiful and huge 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1009 E Halcyon Rd
1009 East Halcyon Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1009 E Halcyon Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2542 E Halcyon Road
2542 East Halcyon Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Remodeled and Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Guest House in desirable Hedrick Acreage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2826 N Silkie Place
2826 North Silkie Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1975 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
422 E Navajo Road
422 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.