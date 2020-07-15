Circ Tucson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! CIRC sets the bar on luxury living in Casas Adobes in North Tucson, Arizona. Every day will feel like your own personal oasis getaway nestled in the middle of the desert. Palm trees surround the community among thoughtful and creative park-style landscaping. The architecture is stylish and its ultra-modern design creates a vibrant style that welcomes you home. With easy access to West Orange Grove and I10, CIRC is just minutes from Foothills Mall, Albertson's, The Tucson Mall, Northwest Medical Center, Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona. Downtown Tucson's Congress Street offers so much entertainment, dining, and culture and it's all right there for you! And for all you coffee drinkers out there, you will love that you can walk next door to the brand new Starbucks that just opened. CIRC provides its residents a wide selection of ...