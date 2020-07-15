All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like Circ Tucson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Circ Tucson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

Circ Tucson

2255 W Orange Grove Rd · (520) 214-4403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-105 · Avail. Oct 3

$893

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 07-204 · Avail. Sep 15

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 20-107 · Avail. Oct 30

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-208 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circ Tucson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! CIRC sets the bar on luxury living in Casas Adobes in North Tucson, Arizona. Every day will feel like your own personal oasis getaway nestled in the middle of the desert. Palm trees surround the community among thoughtful and creative park-style landscaping. The architecture is stylish and its ultra-modern design creates a vibrant style that welcomes you home. With easy access to West Orange Grove and I10, CIRC is just minutes from Foothills Mall, Albertson's, The Tucson Mall, Northwest Medical Center, Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona. Downtown Tucson's Congress Street offers so much entertainment, dining, and culture and it's all right there for you! And for all you coffee drinkers out there, you will love that you can walk next door to the brand new Starbucks that just opened. CIRC provides its residents a wide selection of ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circ Tucson have any available units?
Circ Tucson has 4 units available starting at $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Circ Tucson have?
Some of Circ Tucson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circ Tucson currently offering any rent specials?
Circ Tucson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Circ Tucson pet-friendly?
Yes, Circ Tucson is pet friendly.
Does Circ Tucson offer parking?
Yes, Circ Tucson offers parking.
Does Circ Tucson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Circ Tucson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Circ Tucson have a pool?
Yes, Circ Tucson has a pool.
Does Circ Tucson have accessible units?
No, Circ Tucson does not have accessible units.
Does Circ Tucson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Circ Tucson has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Circ Tucson?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr
Tucson, AZ 85710
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity