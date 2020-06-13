/
sahuarita
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2700 sqft
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
13801 South Camino Linio
13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
663 W Calle Canto Sereno
663 West Calle Canto Sereno, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Remarkable 2 Story, 3 BR, 3bathHome in Saguarita. Built in 2014. Upgrades, high ceiling s, granite counter top, stained cabinets, 2nd floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office.
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14350 S Via Del Moro
14350 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Lovely spacious home with tons of room! New interior paint, Large covered patio, huge loft area, ceiling fans. Large master suite and so much more!
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Valley Resort Homes
1 Unit Available
1040 S Calle de la Temporada
1040 Calle De La Temporada, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath town home - Fresh, newly updated lovely 2 Bdrm 2 bath TH fully furnished which includes all linens, washer/dryer, towels, kitchen utensils, cookware, coffee maker, flat screen TV's, etc. Ready to move in.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Green Valley Townhouses
1 Unit Available
413 North Calle De Las Profetas
413 North Calle De Las Profetas, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
55 year and older community with GVR. This home is just Immaculate! Beautiful grey color tones throughout! New Cabinets, Counter tops, Window Coverings, Interior Paint and Washer and Dryer included. This home does have GVR.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Green Valley-Desert Meadows
1 Unit Available
61 East La Grosella
61 La Grosello, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1462 sqft
Located in an Active Adult Community (55+) this two-bedroom, two-bath home is available to rent. Ceramic tile throughout the home, making cleaning easier.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Tucson Green Valley
1 Unit Available
31 N Las Yucas
31 North Las Yucas, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1838 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home that offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is centrally located with a 2-car carport. Family room has a beautiful gas beehive fireplace, ceiling fans and kitchen has newer double ovens.
Results within 5 miles of Sahuarita
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Green Valley Desert Hills
1 Unit Available
1167 W Calle Alhambra
1167 West Calle Alhambra, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1445 sqft
You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10473 South Nogales Highway
10473 South Nogales Highway, Summit, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Casitas
1 Unit Available
2525 S Calle Del Dante
2525 Calle De Dante, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
587 sqft
Come enjoy the winter in this lovely ''Desert Casita'' with mountain views, covered parking, fully furnished with cable and Wi-Fi. Stack washer & dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
1 of 78
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Barrio Nopal
21 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
1810 West Sauvignon Drive
1810 West Sauvignon Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sahuarita, the median rent is $866 for a studio, $1,028 for a 1-bedroom, $1,366 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,988 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sahuarita, check out our monthly Sahuarita Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sahuarita area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sahuarita from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana.