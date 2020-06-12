113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Flowing Wells
8 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$805
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wilshire Heights
9 Units Available
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$910
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1257 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Barrio Nopal
20 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$990
1021 sqft
Adult living community located close to health services, shops and restaurants in the center of Tucson. Apartment layouts vary to suit individual needs. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$799
857 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Amphi
7 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vista Del Sahuaro
7 Units Available
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$890
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carriage Park
4 Units Available
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$805
880 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Broadway Pantano East
10 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
El G.H.E.K.O.
2 Units Available
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$910
1080 sqft
You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
929 sqft
Located near public transportation, this complex includes amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful landscaping, gated entry, a spa/hot tub, swimming pool and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The facility is also pet-friendly.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

