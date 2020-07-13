Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tucson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
19 Units Available
Sabino Terrace
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
5 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Starr Pass
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Vista Del Sahuaro
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$640
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
880 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
13 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
9 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Barrio Nopal
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Mitman
Van Buren
625 N Van Buren Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community close to University of Arizona plus shopping and dining in Downtown Tucson. Features a pool and wading pool, relaxing spa, elevator access and courtyard. Units have enclosed balconies and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Broadway Pantano East
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$595
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
21 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Downtown Tucson
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1449 sqft
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tucson, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tucson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

