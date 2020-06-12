106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
El G.H.E.K.O.
2 Units Available
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$910
1080 sqft
You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
929 sqft
Located near public transportation, this complex includes amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful landscaping, gated entry, a spa/hot tub, swimming pool and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The facility is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palo Verde
9 Units Available
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$875
1033 sqft
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Hedrick Acres
1 Unit Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
625 S. Prudence Rd
625 South Prudence Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo. Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Halcyon Acres
1 Unit Available
740 S. CALLE DEL SOL
740 South Calle Del Sol, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1231 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 2020** 1231 SF, A/C, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, ELECTRIC STOVE, SIDE x SIDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, (TRASH COMPACTOR DOES NOT WORK), PANTRY,

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Miramonte Terrace
1 Unit Available
836 S Langley Ave Unit 202
836 South Langley Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
919 sqft
A Hidden Gem! Popular upstairs two bedroom, two bathroom condo available for an early May move in! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including the gas range, white cabinets and a custom tile back splash.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2500 N Ironwood Ridge Dr
2500 North Ironwood Ridge Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1079 sqft
You won't want to miss this amazing Westside 2bed/2bath townhouse tucked away in gated community with pool and spa! Conveniently located near PPC West with easy access to Freeway, downtown, and U of A! Wonderful Split bedroom plan for privacy!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
5947 East Refreshment Pass
5947 East Refreshment Pass, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
781 sqft
Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. This charming townhouse is bright with skylights throughout. The front patio is enclosed and sunny. The triple paned windows keep the house cool in the summer. The split bedrooms allow for privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Limberlost
1 Unit Available
232 West Roger Road
232 West Roger Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
CENTRAL LOCATION.. Very well maintained and cared for unit. Very spacious, with a nice kitchen. Unit has separate meter and washer and dryer in unit. Small fenced in backyard, close to the Tucson Mall, Schools, AND MORE...

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
6110 East 5th Street
6110 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
960 sqft
Each luxurious home has been remodeled with blonde vinyl wood flooring throughout, two toned shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, modern lighting fixtures, stainless steel appliances including microwave, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2319 N Sonoita Ave #1101
2319 North Sonoita Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Unit - This unit is available for a quick move-in. Located on the corner of Grant and Sonoita and close to transportation and major employers like Costco and a few minutes away from Tucson Medical Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Davis - Monthan
1 Unit Available
3394 S. Whistler Dr.
3394 South Whistler Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1189 sqft
Eastside Home - Available in June! Home has 2 bedrooms plus a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and separate dining area. Private back yard with covered patio. Close to DMAFB, shopping, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
West University
1 Unit Available
620 E. HARVILL #202
620 East Harvill, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
620 E. HARVILL #202 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse near Main Gate Square - Available August 2020! Upstairs, spacious 2BR/2BA condo. Street parking. Walk a few blocks to UA Main Gate or 4th Ave to enjoy all the campus bars, restaurants and shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Doolen-Fruitvale
1 Unit Available
2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108
2744 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 Available 07/13/20 U of A Condo! - Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
Hedrick Acres
2 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

