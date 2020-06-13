/
36 Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ📍
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12763 E Hartshorn Pass
12763 East Hartshorn Pass, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1538 sqft
Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets.
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2601 sqft
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
10610 S Lucius Drive
10610 South Lucius Drive, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet.
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1561 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282 Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago.
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Vail
1 Unit Available
10318 S Keegan Avenue
10318 S Keegan Av, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1926 sqft
Brand new 2020 built - 4 bedroom plus den with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, great room design with lots of upgrades throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Vail
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7800 S Danforth Ave
7800 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family.
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap
Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes
1 Unit Available
560 E Savannah St
560 East Savannah Street, Corona de Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome! Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
9988 E Paseo De La Masada
9988 East Paseo De La Masada, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
Call to reserve a showing appointment. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home in Rita Ranch and the Vail School District. Close to Cotton Wood Elementary. Very open and bright floor plan. Washer & Dryer are provided as-is.
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7920 S Danforth Avenue
7920 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1358 sqft
You'll fall in love with this awesome house! Easy Access To Raytheon and DMAFB! Conveniently located near shopping and local park! Relax with guests on the cool Covered Patio while watching the exquisite panorama of mountain views! Large,open
The Academy Village
1 Unit Available
13814 E Langtry Lane
13814 East Langtree Lane, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
OVER 55! NEW BUILD! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light. Kitchen features Gas Stove and Stainless appliances, Breakfast Bar.
Results within 10 miles of Vail
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.
Civano
1 Unit Available
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court
10749 East Sandpiper Run Court, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Beautiful House in Civano Area - Beautiful, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home. Private backyard with beautiful mountain views, gas fire and large pergola.
Lakeside Park
1 Unit Available
8310 E Louise Dr
8310 East Louise Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Rent to Own with Seller Financing - Property Id: 171921 Rent to Own, minor fixer, needs a little paint and carpentry... Move in to your future home now, take your time to clean up credit/save down payment.
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
2455 S. Cybil Avenue
2455 South Cybil Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1297 sqft
2455 S. Cybil Avenue Available 08/06/20 Charming SFR in Eastside Tucson - Charming 3 bedroom - 2 bath on the East Side. Tile throughout the home. Extended covered patio in the back. Large open living room. 2 car garage.
Halcyon Acres
1 Unit Available
740 S. CALLE DEL SOL
740 South Calle Del Sol, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1231 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 2020** 1231 SF, A/C, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, ELECTRIC STOVE, SIDE x SIDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, (TRASH COMPACTOR DOES NOT WORK), PANTRY,
Silverado Hills
1 Unit Available
229 N Eastern Slope Loop
229 North Eastern Slope Loop, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2477 sqft
Roomy Silverado Hills 4 bedroom with a pool, views, close to shopping and hiking. All appliances included, along with three car garage and lots of storage throughout. Available for move-in June 20th 2020
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
1942 South Sunburst Drive
1942 South Sunburst Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
Eastside Home- 3 bdrm, 2 Bath in quiet Cul de Sac. Living Room, Kitchen off Dining Area, tile & carpet flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vail rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Vail area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vail from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana.