palo verde
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
191 Apartments for rent in Palo Verde, Tucson, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1302 North Richey Boulevard
1302 North Richey Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
Charming 2Bdm 1Ba with all tile floors, spacious kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Covered parking, onsite laundry facility. 3 miles away from U of A, close to all major shopping. Pet's under 25 lbs ok. Water included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1232 N Dodge Boulevard
1232 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
729 sqft
Affordable and economical 1BR in conveniently located triplex! Tile and vinyl floors are a breeze to clean! Large living areas for plenty of communal space! Big bedrooms! Well-equipped kitchen! Unit has assigned carport space and additional storage
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1937 N Baxter Dr # 2
1937 North Baxter Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
430 sqft
This cute 1 bedroom home is in a great location close to all conveniences. The home sits back off the street providing extra privacy. Living room is open to the kitchen area.
Results within 1 mile of Palo Verde
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 E Helen St
2305 East Helen Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1224 sqft
4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms near Banner Hospital - This charming home is located just two blocks from the UofA. This remodeled home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, ceiling fan and exit to the covered patios.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2922 E. Waverly St
2922 East Waverly Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
993 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Central Charmer - Available June 2020....Come fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, located within biking distance to the University of Arizona, and area restaurants & business.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3026 East Alta Vista Street
3026 East Alta Vista Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1688 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom home centrally located with tile floors and stone fireplace. Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2102 North Norton Avenue
2102 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
3094 sqft
***SEASONAL MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $1,775 rental price until August!! Awesome EIGHT bedroom home blocks from the U of A! This home is extremely spacious with two seperate kitchens, private gated pool, hot tub, pool table and plenty of backyard space
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3737 E 5th Street - 05
3737 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Covered Carport Parking Front yard 100% waterproof new Wood Plank Formaldehyde Free Vinyl Flooring New Kitchen Appliances A/C Unit Blackout Curtains Pet Fee Refundable $150 Pet Fee Non-Refundable$150 Monthly Pet Rent $25 45 lb Weight Limit 2 Pet
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lanai
3727 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom one full bath with tile floors throughout the entire apartment. Comes with Microwave, garbage disposal, individual A/C - Heat, resurfaced countertops and sinks and tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3176 E 4th Street
3176 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1581 sqft
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE
4239 North Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1517 sqft
Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3075 N Presidio Park Pl
3075 North Presidio Place, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1808 sqft
Centrally located in a semi-private subdivision, this home has been well maintained and has everything you could want...Vaulted ceilings and lots of light...Marble counter-tops and stained concrete floors...
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3784 E. Flower-1
3784 East Flower Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
530 sqft
Efficient 1 bed/1 bath located in central Tucson. Unit features open floor plan, spacious bedroom, plenty of storage and so much more. Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1607 N Desert Plains Dr, Tucson AZ
1607 North Desert Place, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
Centrally located charming furnished 2 BR Casita - Property Id: 307112 Completely remodeled. All new appliances including washer/dryer/refrigerator/microwave/range/dishwasher/disposal. New energy efficient dual pane windows& window coverings.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2501 E Towner St
2501 East Towner Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1780 sqft
AVAILABLE April 1, 2020 - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Arizona room - living room - family room - central air conditioner - washer and dryer - polished concrete floor - breakfast bar, new kitchen - hardwood cabinets - covered patios - huge walled
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2531 N Sparkman Blvd
2531 North Sparkman Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1392 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** COMPLETELY REMODELED - SOUTH OF GLENN & WEST OF DODGE, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, 1392 SF, A/C, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, BLACK APPLIANCES - GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 E Copper St
3012 East Copper Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
Guest House partially furnished with range double door refrigerator and washer dryer. Great neighborhood close to bus lines,shopping and U oA medical. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4606740)
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2550 North Dodge Boulevard - 100
2550 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment with utilities included. Tile floors, full kitchen with full size fridge and 20 inch stove. Large walk in closets. each apartment has a wall AC/Heat and own water heater. 650 sq ft. Close to shopping and bus line.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2809 E Seneca Street
2809 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2305 sqft
Spacious home with large great room and fireplace, tons of cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. 2 split bedrooms with attached baths for dual master suites.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2226 E Water Street
2226 East Water Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Stunning burnt adobe home! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath remodel.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3030 E 4th Street
3030 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
GORGEOUS, completely remodeled and updated Luxury living. Features 4 bedrooms 4 baths, greatroom that opens from kitchen and dining area, with breakfast bar, separate family room, partially furnished, huge backyard, located 1 mile from UA.