/
/
drexel heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:54 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Drexel Heights, AZ📍
1 of 42
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
1505 W Breakwell St.
1505 West Breakwell Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1358 sqft
Home in Midvale Park - Available in mid-June! 3bed/2bath home in Midvale Park. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space, with a refrigerator and stove included. Master bedroom has private master bathroom. Large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Drexel Heights
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
12 Units Available
Barrio Nopal
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
4 Units Available
El Presidio
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$691
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
6 Units Available
Starr Pass
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
15 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Pie Allen
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Saddlewood Ranch
2152 N Jacana Loop
2152 Jacana Loop, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1711 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 2BA House for Rent!! - Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2 bath house for rent. Tile and carpet throughout. Custom walk-in (wheelchair accessible) shower, other restroom has full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
West University
620 E. HARVILL #202
620 East Harvill, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1189 sqft
620 E. HARVILL #202 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse near Main Gate Square - Available August 2020! Upstairs, spacious 2BR/2BA condo. Street parking. Walk a few blocks to UA Main Gate or 4th Ave to enjoy all the campus bars, restaurants and shops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Avenue
5409 S Aleppo Dr
5409 South Aleppo Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
Clean & Cozy 3 Bed. 2 Bath Home With Big Yard, AC & Wrought Iron Security - AVAILABLE AROUND JULY 1ST.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Tucson
423 East 32nd Street - E
423 East 32nd Street, South Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$650
300 sqft
One bedroom! Adorable LOFT unit with Tile flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with gas stove, fridge, and move in ready!! Full bathroom with walk-in shower! Laundry facility onsite. Fresh paint and blinds! Don't miss out- $650.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Saddlewood Ranch
2612 Ironcrest Drive West
2612 West Ironcrest Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Great location, close to PCC West. Close to U of A, St. Marys Hospital and shopping centers and accessible to I-10. Nice, private backyard area. Visit our website at www.rpmpintuc.com to apply or call 520-405 2611 for more information.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
223 West Mossman Street
223 West Mossman Road, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1222 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Millville
1001 East 17th Street
1001 East 17th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$975
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great location ! This Ice House loft is complete with washer and dryer. Available the first week in June. Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Menlo Park
1001 West Saint Mary’s Road
1001 West Saint Mary's Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Zona Rio is located only minutes from Tucson’s downtown. Residents love it here at Zona Rio as the community is only 2 miles from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3 Units Available
Downtown Tucson
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments
1 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,936
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1116 sqft
Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com.
1 of 9
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Pie Allen
911 E 7th St
911 East 7th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bd/1ba gem won't last long. Located one block south of the university, close to 4th Ave and downtown is perfect for students or anyone wanting to be close to the downtown scene.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Armory Park
414 South 3rd Avenue - 1
414 S 3rd Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$700
233 sqft
Beautiful, updated studio in historic Armory park. Different floor plans available. Income limited property. Call for details! 520.906.7215
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
1639 West Sauvignon Drive
1639 West Sauvignon Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1200 sqft
Call for more information, application process and viewing appointments.
1 of 50
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Starr Pass
3498 W Foxes Den Drive
3498 Foxes Den Drive, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
4700 sqft
Luxury living at its best! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful Starpass golf community. Within walking distance to the JW Marriott Resort w/ golf & four on-site restaurants, hiking trails, and athletic facilities.
1 of 30
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West University
829 N 3rd Avenue
829 N 3rd Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1103 sqft
Historic - 1918 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow just off 4th Ave and University Blvd. Walk Score 92. Original wood floors in most of the home along with much of the original trim, fixtures, doors and built-ins. Ceiling fans in all rooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rincon Heights
1330 E 10th Street
1330 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath Stand Alone Home. Located at 10th St and Highland, 5-10 minute walk to campus. Two of the bedrooms have attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third bathroom is a hall bath but has a shower.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
Southland Park
961 E Alvord Road
961 E Alvord Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Great location in Southside Tucson. This 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath apartment is freshly painted, has new carpet, updated kitchen, lighting, nice fenced-in backyard, parking, and evap cooler. This won't last long. Go to www. Rently.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Drexel Heights area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Drexel Heights from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana.