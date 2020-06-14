67 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bear Canyon
19 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1257 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2130 East 10th Street
2130 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled vintage Sam Hughes furnished guest studio for rent! Available unfurnished if desired. Private yard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Lots of shade trees and native plants. Pets by approval.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rincon Heights
1 Unit Available
1710 E 10Th Street
1710 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming old world charm in central Tucson just 4 blocks from the University of Arizona. Fully furnished and turn key, delightful vintage decor . Features 2 bedrooms, bonus Arizona Room, walking distance to UA!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cortez
1 Unit Available
542 E Flores St
542 North Flores Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath furnished, close to University - Property Id: 255941 Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished home. Large backyard and plenty of parking in driveway. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
3030 E. 4th Street
3030 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3030 E. 4th Street Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Charm - GORGEOUS completely updated and remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Features great room with open kitchen, furnished, separate family room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5616275)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carriage Park
1 Unit Available
859 N Robb Hill Pl
859 North Robb Hill Place, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3006 sqft
859 N Robb Hill Pl Available 07/10/20 Furnished Rental - Available in July! Fully furnished 2 story home with an attached suite. The main house is a 3bed/2.5 bath with a loft. The suite is a 1 bedroom/1 bath and has a kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
625 S. Prudence Rd
625 South Prudence Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo. Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Miramonte
1 Unit Available
3602 E 3rd Street
3602 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1737 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Starr Pass
1 Unit Available
3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos
3720 West Placita Del Correcaminos, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1286 sqft
Lovely furnished rental in Star Pass Community with access to the community pool, fitness center & tennis courts. This single level Casita with Southwestern Flair is fully furnished with all housewares, linens, appliances,etc.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rosemont West
1 Unit Available
5050 E Julia Street
5050 East Julia Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1410 sqft
Available Immediately for SHORT TERM ONLY. From 1 week to 4 months, Fully furnished,utility.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rincon Heights
1 Unit Available
Riata Plaza
55 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
822 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath partially furnished condo close to U of A and Downtown! Stainless steel appliances, concrete floors, granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1125 E Seneca Street
1125 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll fall in love with this charming, gated, Spanish style Casita located in the heartbeat of Tucson. It's not only right off the Mountain Rd. bike path but within walking distance to Banner Hospital, U of A and all amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1402 E Hampton Street
1402 East Hampton Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1352 sqft
Main house has 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Ceramic tile throughout. Nice front and back porches. Close to UofA, shopping and restaurants. 2bedroom/1bath Furnished Guest House rents separately for $795mo, has separate entrance and covered parking.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

