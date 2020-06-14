Apartment List
95 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with garage

Tucson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Great location right next to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private backyards and granite countertops. Gated neighborhood with resort-style pool.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cabrini
1 Unit Available
3075 N Presidio Park Pl
3075 North Presidio Place, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
Centrally located in a semi-private subdivision, this home has been well maintained and has everything you could want...Vaulted ceilings and lots of light...Marble counter-tops and stained concrete floors...

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2171 N. CAMINO DE LA CIENEGA
2171 North Camino De La Cienega, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1279 sqft
** AVAILABLE JULY 2020 ** TANQUE VERDE & CAMINO PRINCIPAL.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE
4239 North Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1517 sqft
Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peter Howell
1 Unit Available
4112 E 6th St
4112 East 6th Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3374 sqft
4112 E 6th St Available 07/06/20 Magnificent House in Central Tucson! - Call to see this enormous 4bd/3ba house complete with 2 A/C units, gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7800 S Danforth Ave
7800 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
2455 S. Cybil Avenue
2455 South Cybil Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1297 sqft
2455 S. Cybil Avenue Available 08/06/20 Charming SFR in Eastside Tucson - Charming 3 bedroom - 2 bath on the East Side. Tile throughout the home. Extended covered patio in the back. Large open living room. 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5969 E. Cedarbird Dr.
5969 East Cedarbird Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2337 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE CLOSE TO I-10, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA, FENCED YARD. 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $ 1700.00 DEPOSIT $ 1700.00 RENT AVAILABLE JULY 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7728 S. Freshwater Pearl
7728 South Freshwater Pearl Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2150 sqft
SWEET RITA RANCH HOUSE, EAT IN KITCHEN, COVERED PORCH. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1550.00 DEPOSIT $1550.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2366 S Via De Dos Arroyos
2366 Via De Dos Arroyos, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath eastside home with air-conditioning. Saltillo tile and carpet flooring. Covered patio in block wall fenced back yard for privacy. 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
8535 E Seabury Court
8535 East Seabury Court, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1371 sqft
HUGE 3/2 with 2-car garage in Sahuaro High area. This duplex sits back off the street for privacy. Open and airy floorplan with gourmet kitchen, complete with range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2602 E Walnut Street
2602 East Walnut Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
855 sqft
Absolutely NO PETS! Great wire cut brick home that has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One bath is located in the laundry room. Hard wood floor in the living room and bedrooms. Additional room can be den - dining or family room.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tucson, AZ

Tucson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

