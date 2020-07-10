176 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

AL
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,063
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Bear Canyon
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$860
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
991 sqft
Perfectly located for access to E Speedway Blvd and the Eastside-Aero Park Express. Enjoy apartments featuring vertical blinds, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include 24-hr maintenance, online portal, and parking.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
17 Units Available
Sabino Terrace
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Halcyon Acres
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$801
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
929 sqft
Located near public transportation, this complex includes amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautiful landscaping, gated entry, a spa/hot tub, swimming pool and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The facility is also pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$883
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Starr Pass
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
Bear Canyon
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado Villas in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Tucson
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1449 sqft
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Saddlewood Ranch
Westcourt Village
2600 W Ironwood Hill Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Welcome home to Westcourt Village! Nestled in a prime location near the heart of downtown Tucson Arizona, you'll find everything you need within easy reach of your new apartment home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1021 sqft
Adult living community located close to health services, shops and restaurants in the center of Tucson. Apartment layouts vary to suit individual needs. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and sauna.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Rent Report
Tucson

July 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents increased over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

