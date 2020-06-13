Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

31 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$984
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Palo Verde
6 Units Available
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Bella Vista Townhomes, Tucson's premier Midtown apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
27 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Starr Pass
5 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,032
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
13 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$654
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
835 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
19 Units Available
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
875 sqft
Choose from five different, spacious floor plans that all offer fully-equipped kitchens and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pools, spas, lush landscaping and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Canyon
20 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Broadway Pantano East
10 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Villas
200 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy-to-access community. On-site spa, pool and fitness center. Minutes from the bus line. Apartments feature balconies or patios, fireplaces, lots of storage and health club passes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2444 E 4Th Street
2444 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2238 sqft
Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

