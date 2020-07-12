/
/
/
broadway pantano east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
263 Apartments for rent in Broadway Pantano East, Tucson, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$693
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$786
835 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$685
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
875 sqft
Choose from five different, spacious floor plans that all offer fully-equipped kitchens and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pools, spas, lush landscaping and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$595
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 S. Pantano Parkway
835 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 Bedroom Eastside Townhouse - Nice 3 bedroom eastside townhouse with NEW AIR CONDITIONER, large greatroom, private fenced patio with storage, covered parking, community pool & tennis courts. This is a no-smoking unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8257 E Beverly St
8257 East Beverly Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Rent 2 Own Your Own Forever Home!!! No Banks! - Property Id: 266192 Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Rent to Own. Minor Fixer. NO Banks.!!!E-Z Qual! 8257 E Beverly St, 85710. 2, 3 or 4 bedroom 1 bath, approx. 1300 sqft brick home.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
8450 East Old Spanish Trail
8450 East Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$650
767 sqft
Light, bright and airy! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on 2nd floor. Steps away from community pool, spa, laundry and community center. Call today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Broadway Pantano East
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, resident and guest parking, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$640
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
880 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$649
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
857 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
933 N Camino Seco
933 North Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator and an electric range oven, Tucson Location at N Camino Seco, Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Nearby Schools include Calvary Chapel
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
625 S. Prudence Rd
625 South Prudence Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
GORGEOUS Fully Furnished KING SIZED CONDO, WD, SKYLITES, MORE X-Large (1149 sq ft) Comfortably FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM/2 Bath Condo. Quiet Eastside complex convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
859 N Robb Hill Pl
859 North Robb Hill Place, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3006 sqft
Furnished Rental - Fully furnished 2 story home with an attached suite. The main house is a 3bed/2.5 bath with a loft. The suite is a 1 bedroom/1 bath and has a kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7952 E Colette Circle
7952 E Colette Cir, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
955 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful loft style condo. Enter on ground level then up the stairs where EVERYTHING is on the second level, no need to go up and down the stairs unless you are coming or going.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7752 E Rosewood Street
7752 East Rosewood Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1972 sqft
Your chance to rent a slice of paradise! Fabulous 3BR home in quiet neighborhood! Spacious living room with high ceilings and plenty of light! Lovely kitchen opens up into a front yard area perfect for enjoying mornings outside! Gorgeous views from
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1
2515 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1 Available 04/10/20 East Side Rental - Available in April! Convenient location off Golf Links and Pantano, split design with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a spacious duplex.
Last updated December 10 at 10:04pm
1 Unit Available
1925 S Mcconnell Drive
1925 South Mcconnell Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2015 sqft
Fabulous 4BR in quiet location! Great views and desirable features! Spacious common area downstairs, fully tiled for easy cleaning and maintenance! Decked out kitchen overlooks the living room! Spacious rooms upstairs allow plenty of personal space!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8436 E Sarnoff Ridge Loop
8436 E Sarnoff Ridge Loop, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bd 2 ba home with 2 car garage. Living/dining/kitchen great room. Refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove included.Updated with tile floors, new light fixtures,designer paint,master bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8720 E Baker St
8720 East Baker Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2348 sqft
Move in ready! You won't want to miss this amazing 4bd/2bath home conveniently located in East Tucson! So much room!!! Walk into the first of many living areas with spacious living room and dining room.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7777 East Golf Links Road
7777 East Golf Links Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT** Super cute condo on the east side of Tucson! Close to the Park Place Mall! Shopping, restaurants & move theater nearby! Community pool & spa in the complex! Home has beautiful mountain views, plenty of cabinet space
Results within 5 miles of Broadway Pantano East
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado Villas in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!