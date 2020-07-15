Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
90 Apartments For Rent Near UA
Last updated February 24 at 10:31 PM
7 Units Available
Pie Allen
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$747
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
El Presidio
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Tucson
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1449 sqft
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Bronx Park
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
El Cortez
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
El Cortez
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Palo Verde
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1450 sqft
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$595
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Hedrick Acres
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Tucson
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments
1 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,936
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1116 sqft
Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Rincon Heights
Riata Plaza
55 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Furnished condo- located in Historic Pie Allen Neighborhood—$1,600 includes water/trash/sewer. Beautiful Condo just 4 short blocks to the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Miles
1410 E Miles Street
1410 East Miles Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Amazing remodeled central 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Close to downtown and UofA. Ceramic and wood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sam Hughes
221 N Norris Ave
221 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2750 sqft
221 N Norris Ave Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Area House w/ Guest house & Pool - 5 BD / 3 BA (Avail 8/1/20) - ** AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE START OF AUGUST 1, 2020 ** Don't miss this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2000 sq ft main house AND 2 bedroom 1 bath
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Balboa Heights
217 West Jacinto Street
217 West Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
You wont want to miss this newly remodeled 2bed/1bath conveniently located in central Tucson! Wonderful natural light flows through the open living area. Updated kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, and separate dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3176 E 4th Street
3176 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1581 sqft
Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to the University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
610 E Elm St
610 East Elm Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
You won't want to miss this amazing 2 Story home with attached furnished studio! Located minutes from the UofA, this gem is secluded and secure with private, gated parking area! Spacious downstairs living area could be 4th bedroom with bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3737 E 5th Street - 05
3737 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Covered Carport Parking Front yard 100% waterproof new Wood Plank Formaldehyde Free Vinyl Flooring New Kitchen Appliances A/C Unit Blackout Curtains Pet Fee Refundable $150 Pet Fee Non-Refundable$150 Monthly Pet Rent $25 45 lb Weight Limit 2 Pet
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain First Avenue
1119 E. ALTA VISTA
1119 East Alta Vista Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1030 sqft
** AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 ** 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE + FAMILY ROOM, 1030 SF, A/C, GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, GAS HOT WATER, NEWER FLOORING, FENCED FRONT & BACK YARDS, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE WITH STORAGE, COVERED
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Rincon Heights
1745 E 10Th Street
1745 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1640 sqft
This property has been completely renovated & completely remodeled throughout! 3 BDRMS each with their own Brand New bath! Brand New engineered hardwood flooring throughout! All Brand New stainless steel appliances! Brand New washer/dryer! Brand New
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramonte
3602 E 3rd Street
3602 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home close to U of A and downtown Tucson. This home has lovely stained concrete floors, double sinks in each large bathroom, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry.