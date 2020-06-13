223 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ

/
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Casas Adobes Estates West
4 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Crossing
1 Unit Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Moondance Estates
1 Unit Available
3431 W Evening Star Ct
3431 Evening Star Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on the Northwest Side with brand new carpet throughout. This house has a spacious two car garage! A large galley style kitchen with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE
2710 West Sandbrook Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE Available 06/15/20 Charming Northwest 2Bed/2Bath - Home will be available for viewing 6/15/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mona Lisa
1 Unit Available
2640 W Cezanne Circle
2640 West Cezanne Circle, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
2640 W Cezanne Circle Available 07/24/20 Ina/ Mona Lisa - 2640 W Cezanne Cir - Built in 1999. This 3BD 2BD home is located in the Northwest Side gated community of Mona Lisa Heights. Bright & open floor plan with two separate living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Catalina Village
1 Unit Available
7360 N Yucca Via
7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514 You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
9929 N Black Mesa Trail
9929 North Black Mesa Trail, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1705 sqft
North RANCH - Great 3 bedroom - 2 bath property in popular North Ranch Community. Entry way sits off street and house is located in front of wash, no direct neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings throughout, bedrooms all with lights and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
656 E Weckl Place
656 East Weckl Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1760 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome that offers open floorplan with excellent city lights and mountain views. This townhome has very spacious rooms throughout. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cortaro Crossing
1 Unit Available
3576 West Goshen Drive
3576 West Goshen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Fully remodeled inside! New flooring and paint throughout the entire house. Tile, vinyl, and carpet inside. Large open living area across from open kitchen. Large bedrooms and master. This two story house will be ready by 7/15/19.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8460 N. Lee Trevino Drive
8460 North Lee Trevino Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL HOME ON THE 6TH HOLE, BUILT IN BBQ, FIRE PIT, COMMUNITY POOL. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $2100.00 DEPOSIT $2100.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
River Crossing
1 Unit Available
2260 W Morning Dream Lane
2260 Morning Dream Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1702 sqft
Cute 2-story home with low maintenance front and back yard. Open layout inside for a modern feel. Gorgeous kitchen, includes all appliances seen. Island doubles as a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is large and garage has extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Star Trails Estates
1 Unit Available
3013 W Via Principia
3013 West via Principia, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1288 sqft
Fully remodeled home in the popular Star Trail Estates subdivision! This community offers a pool, playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. Inside of the home has designer touches throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Arboleda
1 Unit Available
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive
501 East Wagon Bluff Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2151 sqft
Awesome NW home w/ tons of living space, open floor plan w/high ceilings. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, den/family area, living room, kitchen & eating area & dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Barcelona Manor Condominiums
1 Unit Available
6341 N Barcelona Court
6341 North Barcelona Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
ONE BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM CONDOMINIUM, FACING COMMUNITY POOL. VERY COZY AND LIGHT. THIS MAY BE WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. ACT TODAY.
