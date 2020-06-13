138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ
Rootin' Tootin' Tucson
More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.
Finding an apartment in Tucson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.