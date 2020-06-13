Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Finding an apartment in Tucson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Starr Pass
6 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
28 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Keeling
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$570
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$592
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Palo Verde
6 Units Available
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Bella Vista Townhomes, Tucson's premier Midtown apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Orange Grove Plaza
2 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Great location right next to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private backyards and granite countertops. Gated neighborhood with resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tucson, AZ

Finding an apartment in Tucson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

