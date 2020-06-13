304 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Apartment List
Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$630
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
10 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverbend Estates
4 Units Available
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise Patio Homes
1 Unit Available
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots
4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1628 sqft
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
4701 Calle Elegante
4701 Calle Elegante, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1658 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located in the Catalina Foothills school district. Incredible mountain views from your back patio. Serene and cozy describes this home. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the view. Located in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Catalina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
5617 North Camino De La Noche
5617 North Camino De La Noche, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful 2bdr/2ba townhome in Catalina Foothills! Large Living room w/brick fireplace, large atrium offers tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/granite counters and black appliances.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
5110 East Cll Dos Cabezas
5110 East Calle Des Cabezas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2813 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Oak Estates
1 Unit Available
4484 E. River Oak
4484 East River Oak Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4484 E. River Oak Available 08/01/20 Foothills Luxury Home - SPECTACULAR VIEWS! Home features large family room with vaulted ceilings large windows to capture the view! Three master suites, largest features romantic fireplace, luxurious bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Copper Canyon
1 Unit Available
5556 N Carnelian Dr
5556 North Carnelian Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD
5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
4802 sqft
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240 Stunning hilltop ranch home. Stately and elegant. INCLUDES POOL HOUSE This rambling home sits perched overlooking the entire valley, above the intersection of River Rd and Craycroft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tanuri Hills
1 Unit Available
3760 N Four Winds Drive
3760 North Four Winds Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1913 sqft
Great Views (city lights/stunning sunsets) from covered patio, walled & private, built in gas Bbque, lower tier firepit & sitting areas. 3br/2ba with 10' beamed ceiling living rm, Saltillo tile floors, 2 way fireplace (LR & Dining rms).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Skyline Village Condominium
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Avenue
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Summer Set
1 Unit Available
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Esperero Vista
1 Unit Available
7823 E Starbright Court
7823 East Starbright Court, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished vacation rental with incredible mountain views! This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area with Southwest flair and plenty of upgrades.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
6992 N Solaz Tercero
6992 North Solaz Tercero, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3230 sqft
4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, gorgeous views and interior with multi levels. Living room is large and open with a fireplace. Kitchen includes all the appliances, wine fridge, with granite countertops and large island for entertaining .

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
5036 E Calle De Las Chacras
5036 East Calle De Las Chacras, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
3787 sqft
This gorgeous remodeled home nestled in the Catalina Foothills offers 360 degree city & mnt.views + SOLAR POWER-LOW LOW Bills! Open f.plan plus outdoor living area is perfect for entertaining. GUEST HOUSE is perfect for overnite quests/student.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise Presidio Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Quail Canyon
1 Unit Available
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community.
City GuideCatalina Foothills
Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S.

Finding Your Dream Apartment

Get your checkbook ready because living in the area will mean paying more than in Tuscan or other local towns. Catalina Foothills is renowned for its quality of homes, and the apartment market is no different. The population is an affluent one, so brush up on your name-brand labels and renew that subscription to Yacht World before your big move. The exemplary public school system and safety of the neighborhoods will make writing that hefty rent check each month worth it, though. And the peacefulness found in the surrounding hills is a nice little bonus.

How to Prepare Properly

Given the high prices and competitive market, having an agent or broker to help you on your search is advisable. Be prepared to provide substantial proof of income and good credit before signing an apartment lease. Although the school district is valued above average, be sure to check which will fit your family's needs. Because Catalina Foothills is a small community, the selection of education options is limited.

Ideal Neighborhoods

Sabino Mountains: Nestled next to the gorgeous mountain range, this neighborhood offers over 290 lots and recently-built homes. Established in 1998, the homes offer excellent amenities and breathtaking landscapes. Nearby shops and dining options are easily accessible by foot as are the schools. Explore the hiking trails and creeks and then end your day with a sunset over the hills! $$$

La Paloma: This neighborhood is a gorgeous golf resort with city views of Tucson. There are both individual homes as well as condos in the Westin La Paloma resort that offer southwestern architecture and charm. The area is convenient to the surrounding public schools as well as the Sabino Mountains. $$$

Ventana Canyon: Another opportunity for luxury resides in Ventana, at the core of the Catalina foothills. These homes (some condos and rentals mixed in as well) offer the same resort atmosphere with golf course views, villas and incredible District 16 school system. $$$$

Pima Canyon: A gated community, Pima is considered a subdivision of Tucson. The prices are much higher here, but the price is equal to the exquisite quality of home. Many lots are spacious, and some are even over an acre in size. Whether your style is modern, Mediterranean or something with a Spanish flair, theres architectural style for all tastes. The neighborhood is part of the Amphitheater school district. $$$$$

Sin Vacas: This lovely part of the hills actually translates to Ranch without cows! The neighborhood is constructed across the rocky terrain and is protected by 24-hour security. The homes range from historical Hacienda buildings built with adobe brick to modern, new-aged architecture. Finding a rental here will be tricky. The homes, like Pima, can be costly due to the privacy and unique location. $$$$$

Cobblestone: This neighborhood posses incredible views of the surrounding mountains and consists of primarily modern homes. The lots vary in size as well as the price of the home. You are more likely to find something in a more affordable (but certainly not cheap!) price range in this subdivision as opposed to the upscale resorts, plus you'll be close to tons of dining and shopping options. $$$$

Skyline: If you're looking for a more historic vibe, check out the Skyline area located on one of the oldest private country clubs in Arizona. Although the architecture dates back to the 1920s, many of the properties -- although most aren't rentals -- have been renovated with modern amenities. The views of the surrounding golf course and landscape are captivating. $$$$

The Catalina Foothills Estates: If having control over every detail of your new home makes you happy, then make a beeline to this nabe in the center of the foothills. Unfortunately, not a lot of rentals are found here, but if you're ready to take on a mortgage, this neighborhood in the middle of the Sonoran desert offers a great place to grow a garden and enjoy the natural oasis. If you're looking for something slightly less affluent, here's your spot! $$$

Ventana Canyon: Private golf and racquet clubs, lush landscape, tennis courts and much more means you'll have to be prepared to fork over a large portion of your monthly budget to your rental home if you choose this gated 'hood. $$$$

Living in Catalina Foothills

If you're moving in to the area in search for a cold climate, you'll find that the area remains warm most of the year. In the winter months, temperatures rarely drop below freezing and summer can get pretty hot. The unemployment percentage is low, which is good for the community, not so good if you're looking for a job. So, be prepared to put in extra time and energy searching for a job before you move. There are three colleges within a 10-mile radius of the area, so if you're not keen on encountering the frat life, find a home or apartment a little away from the noisy fray.

Shops, restaurants and other entertainment venues are within walking distance of the foothills, which makes getting around that much easier. The airport is only 12 miles from the center of the city and the Amtrak station is 6.8 miles away. You'll need a car to get around, though, so make sure you factor that into your monthly budget as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Catalina Foothills?
The average rent price for Catalina Foothills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Catalina Foothills?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Catalina Foothills include Skyline Bel Air Estates, and La Paloma.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Catalina Foothills?
Some of the colleges located in the Catalina Foothills area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Catalina Foothills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Catalina Foothills from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Oro Valley, Marana, and Sierra Vista.

