304 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ📍
1 of 52
1 of 53
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 55
1 of 51
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 45
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 33
The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S.
Get your checkbook ready because living in the area will mean paying more than in Tuscan or other local towns. Catalina Foothills is renowned for its quality of homes, and the apartment market is no different. The population is an affluent one, so brush up on your name-brand labels and renew that subscription to Yacht World before your big move. The exemplary public school system and safety of the neighborhoods will make writing that hefty rent check each month worth it, though. And the peacefulness found in the surrounding hills is a nice little bonus.
How to Prepare Properly
Given the high prices and competitive market, having an agent or broker to help you on your search is advisable. Be prepared to provide substantial proof of income and good credit before signing an apartment lease. Although the school district is valued above average, be sure to check which will fit your family's needs. Because Catalina Foothills is a small community, the selection of education options is limited.
Sabino Mountains: Nestled next to the gorgeous mountain range, this neighborhood offers over 290 lots and recently-built homes. Established in 1998, the homes offer excellent amenities and breathtaking landscapes. Nearby shops and dining options are easily accessible by foot as are the schools. Explore the hiking trails and creeks and then end your day with a sunset over the hills! $$$
La Paloma: This neighborhood is a gorgeous golf resort with city views of Tucson. There are both individual homes as well as condos in the Westin La Paloma resort that offer southwestern architecture and charm. The area is convenient to the surrounding public schools as well as the Sabino Mountains. $$$
Ventana Canyon: Another opportunity for luxury resides in Ventana, at the core of the Catalina foothills. These homes (some condos and rentals mixed in as well) offer the same resort atmosphere with golf course views, villas and incredible District 16 school system. $$$$
Pima Canyon: A gated community, Pima is considered a subdivision of Tucson. The prices are much higher here, but the price is equal to the exquisite quality of home. Many lots are spacious, and some are even over an acre in size. Whether your style is modern, Mediterranean or something with a Spanish flair, theres architectural style for all tastes. The neighborhood is part of the Amphitheater school district. $$$$$
Sin Vacas: This lovely part of the hills actually translates to Ranch without cows! The neighborhood is constructed across the rocky terrain and is protected by 24-hour security. The homes range from historical Hacienda buildings built with adobe brick to modern, new-aged architecture. Finding a rental here will be tricky. The homes, like Pima, can be costly due to the privacy and unique location. $$$$$
Cobblestone: This neighborhood posses incredible views of the surrounding mountains and consists of primarily modern homes. The lots vary in size as well as the price of the home. You are more likely to find something in a more affordable (but certainly not cheap!) price range in this subdivision as opposed to the upscale resorts, plus you'll be close to tons of dining and shopping options. $$$$
Skyline: If you're looking for a more historic vibe, check out the Skyline area located on one of the oldest private country clubs in Arizona. Although the architecture dates back to the 1920s, many of the properties -- although most aren't rentals -- have been renovated with modern amenities. The views of the surrounding golf course and landscape are captivating. $$$$
The Catalina Foothills Estates: If having control over every detail of your new home makes you happy, then make a beeline to this nabe in the center of the foothills. Unfortunately, not a lot of rentals are found here, but if you're ready to take on a mortgage, this neighborhood in the middle of the Sonoran desert offers a great place to grow a garden and enjoy the natural oasis. If you're looking for something slightly less affluent, here's your spot! $$$
Ventana Canyon: Private golf and racquet clubs, lush landscape, tennis courts and much more means you'll have to be prepared to fork over a large portion of your monthly budget to your rental home if you choose this gated 'hood. $$$$
If you're moving in to the area in search for a cold climate, you'll find that the area remains warm most of the year. In the winter months, temperatures rarely drop below freezing and summer can get pretty hot. The unemployment percentage is low, which is good for the community, not so good if you're looking for a job. So, be prepared to put in extra time and energy searching for a job before you move. There are three colleges within a 10-mile radius of the area, so if you're not keen on encountering the frat life, find a home or apartment a little away from the noisy fray.
Shops, restaurants and other entertainment venues are within walking distance of the foothills, which makes getting around that much easier. The airport is only 12 miles from the center of the city and the Amtrak station is 6.8 miles away. You'll need a car to get around, though, so make sure you factor that into your monthly budget as well.