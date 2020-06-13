304 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Ideal Neighborhoods

Sabino Mountains: Nestled next to the gorgeous mountain range, this neighborhood offers over 290 lots and recently-built homes. Established in 1998, the homes offer excellent amenities and breathtaking landscapes. Nearby shops and dining options are easily accessible by foot as are the schools. Explore the hiking trails and creeks and then end your day with a sunset over the hills! $$$

La Paloma: This neighborhood is a gorgeous golf resort with city views of Tucson. There are both individual homes as well as condos in the Westin La Paloma resort that offer southwestern architecture and charm. The area is convenient to the surrounding public schools as well as the Sabino Mountains. $$$

Ventana Canyon: Another opportunity for luxury resides in Ventana, at the core of the Catalina foothills. These homes (some condos and rentals mixed in as well) offer the same resort atmosphere with golf course views, villas and incredible District 16 school system. $$$$

Pima Canyon: A gated community, Pima is considered a subdivision of Tucson. The prices are much higher here, but the price is equal to the exquisite quality of home. Many lots are spacious, and some are even over an acre in size. Whether your style is modern, Mediterranean or something with a Spanish flair, theres architectural style for all tastes. The neighborhood is part of the Amphitheater school district. $$$$$

Sin Vacas: This lovely part of the hills actually translates to Ranch without cows! The neighborhood is constructed across the rocky terrain and is protected by 24-hour security. The homes range from historical Hacienda buildings built with adobe brick to modern, new-aged architecture. Finding a rental here will be tricky. The homes, like Pima, can be costly due to the privacy and unique location. $$$$$

Cobblestone: This neighborhood posses incredible views of the surrounding mountains and consists of primarily modern homes. The lots vary in size as well as the price of the home. You are more likely to find something in a more affordable (but certainly not cheap!) price range in this subdivision as opposed to the upscale resorts, plus you'll be close to tons of dining and shopping options. $$$$

Skyline: If you're looking for a more historic vibe, check out the Skyline area located on one of the oldest private country clubs in Arizona. Although the architecture dates back to the 1920s, many of the properties -- although most aren't rentals -- have been renovated with modern amenities. The views of the surrounding golf course and landscape are captivating. $$$$

The Catalina Foothills Estates: If having control over every detail of your new home makes you happy, then make a beeline to this nabe in the center of the foothills. Unfortunately, not a lot of rentals are found here, but if you're ready to take on a mortgage, this neighborhood in the middle of the Sonoran desert offers a great place to grow a garden and enjoy the natural oasis. If you're looking for something slightly less affluent, here's your spot! $$$

