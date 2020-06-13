227 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Continental Ranch
13 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7175 W Yarbough Dr
7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
El Rio at Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
10050 North Mill Crossing Way
10050 North Mill Crossing Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
Open and bright floorplan with a great room, fireplace, huge master bedroom, wooden blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home at 1560 sq ft. - 2 car garage and located in Continental Ranch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saguaro Springs
1 Unit Available
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1844 sqft
Available Now! RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cortaro Ranch
1 Unit Available
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1873 sqft
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/01/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom/2 bath home has formal living room and dining room off the kitchen. Eat in kitchen includes maple cabinets & island.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
7594 W. Sugar Ranch Rd
7594 West Sugar Ranch Road, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2209 sqft
Furnished home in Continental Reserve! - Great northwest location! Close to 1-10. This home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage .

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
8387 N Amber Burst Drive
8387 North Amber Burst Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2875 sqft
8387 N Amber Burst Drive Available 07/08/20 Silverbell/Continental Reserve - 8387 N. Amber Burst - Built in '05.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tangerine Crossing
1 Unit Available
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane
12324 North Wing Shadow Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3375 sqft
This spacious home has all the features you will want. Great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ironwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
8529 N Ironwood Reserve Way
8529 North Ironwood Reserve Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3231 sqft
Enter through the wonderful courtyard . Walk through the large doors to a beautiful living room with wall of windows with an outstanding Mountain View. Living room windows look out on backyard and the beautiful soothing pool and spa.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ironwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail
8760 North Mugho Pine Trail, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2173 sqft
This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5379 W Tearblanket Place
5379 West Tearblanket Place, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1186 sqft
This lovely furnished Dove Mountain home is ready for your short or long term stay. Bright and private, with nice front porch area, very spacious backyard and brick paved extended patio with no homes behind.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
6991 W Tacna Drive
6991 West Tacna Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Luxury 3 bdr home w/gorgeous wood laminate flooring, cozy gas f/p, ss appliances incl...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gladden Farms
1 Unit Available
12656 N Nep Lane
12656 North Nep Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2289 sqft
Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane
12939 North Sunrise Canyon Lane, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1889 sqft
Don't miss this great home! Move in ready. This home is One of the BEST rental home is available in Heritage Highland with stunning views of the #6 green/fairway at the Highlands at Dove Mountain.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sonoran Vista
1 Unit Available
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way
10218 North Turquoise Moon Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1640 sqft
Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6957 W KANAB CREEK Trail
6957 West Kanab Creek Trail, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME FOR RENT IN DEL WEBB COMMUNITY. NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS ARE JUST A FEW UPGRADES IN HOME. OUTSIDE PATIO HAS A LOOK THAT IS ABSOLUTELY INVITING. REC CENTER DOWN THE STREET AND MUCH MORE. CALL TODAY FOR SHOWING.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5332 W Winding Desert Drive
5332 West Winding Desert Drive, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1887 sqft
Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
27 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.

Median Rent in Marana

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marana is $1,158, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,488.
Studio
$964
1 Bed
$1,158
2 Beds
$1,488
3+ Beds
$2,166

June 2020 Marana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Marana rents decline sharply over the past month

Marana rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marana stand at $1,159 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,488 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Marana, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marana

    Rent growth in Marana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marana is less affordable for renters.

    • Marana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,488 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Marana.
    • While rents in Marana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marana than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Marana?
    In Marana, the median rent is $964 for a studio, $1,158 for a 1-bedroom, $1,488 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,166 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marana, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Marana?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Marana include Continental Ranch.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Marana?
    Some of the colleges located in the Marana area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Marana?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marana from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Casa Grande, and Oro Valley.

