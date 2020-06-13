146 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
19 Units Available
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
875 sqft
Choose from five different, spacious floor plans that all offer fully-equipped kitchens and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pools, spas, lush landscaping and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Canyon
20 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Broadway Pantano East
10 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Palo Verde
6 Units Available
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Bella Vista Townhomes, Tucson's premier Midtown apartment community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1257 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1021 sqft
Adult living community located close to health services, shops and restaurants in the center of Tucson. Apartment layouts vary to suit individual needs. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and sauna.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$585
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
857 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carriage Park
2 Units Available
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$650
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
880 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
El G.H.E.K.O.
2 Units Available
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1080 sqft
You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tucson, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tucson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

