Apartment List
/
AZ
/
oro valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

304 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ

📍
La Reserve
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
La Reserve
18 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12824 Westminster Drive
12824 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2410 sqft
Elegant and Spacious floor plan. This lovely Richmond American Home boasts 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is conveniently located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Oro Valley (Rancho Vistoso).

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
La Reserve
1 Unit Available
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cancha Del Golf
1 Unit Available
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
The Villages of La Canada
1 Unit Available
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Campo Bello
1 Unit Available
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3128 sqft
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
525 W Orango Place
525 West Orango Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2809 sqft
525 W Orango Place Available 07/02/20 Oracle/El Conquistador - 525 W Orango Place in Oro Valley Country Club - Built 1971. Wonderful light & bright home w/ plenty of space to spread out & get comfortable. 4BR/3BA home in the lovely O.V.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2440 sqft
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14049 N DESERT BUTTE Drive
14049 North Desert Butte Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
This private and quiet Sun City furnished home is ready for your short or long term rental needs.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue
11360 North Palmetto Dunes Avenue, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1576 sqft
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11098 N Lapis Court
11098 North Lapis Court, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1935 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious home in desired Carmel Pointe gated community with large rooms and high ceilings! Excellent kitchen with electric oven/stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher! Breakfast bar overlooking the living room with cozy fireplace! Lovely

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
226 W Greenock Drive
226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3961 sqft
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
El Conquistador Resort
1 Unit Available
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.
City GuideOro Valley
"It's true; today I saw it from the plane/We've almost finished reeling in the sky/Power lines once laced the heavens/Pima County looks like coals in the fire." - (Neko Case, "Lady Pilot")

Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name.

Moving to Oro Valley

Moving anywhere means preparing in advance for all likely possibilities of what life will be like in this new location. Fortunately, there aren’t too many precautions to take before heading to the Southwest. The cost of living is elevated for Arizona that much is true, but it’s still fairly close to the national average, so you shouldn’t suffer any excessive sticker shock. Different neighborhoods have different levels of renters versus owners, with some spots strictly belonging to owners. If you’re a renter type looking for something suitable for a relatively short stay, you’ll want to steer clear of the most exclusive areas, they just don’t have any options for you. In other parts the owner/renter ratio is much more balanced, and there are even districts that cater mainly to seasonal visitors. If you don’t mind being alone for large swaths of the year or prefer I tthis is fortuitous. If youre not an introverted hermit, you’ll have to pay close attention to the vacancy rates of each area.

Neighborhoods

There are several smaller neighborhoods, subdivisions, communities and districts in Oro Valley, but there are four main ones. Remember, they all have excellent amenities. It’s more a matter of renters versus owners, commute time, diversity and population density/vacancy. You really can’t go wrong.

Town Center:The big cheese, the middle of Oro Valley and the happening hot spot, the Town Center is close to many neat features, like country clubs and shopping. It’s also surprisingly quiet, with big homes and high-rise apartments with studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom apartments. Low vacancy rate though, so plan ahead if this is your Goldilocks moment.

Summerhaven: Taking up a massive expanse of Oro Val, this area is known for its wide-open spaces. Though there are both renters and owners, it caters mostly to owners, and the vacancy rate is massive, up to 20 percent, so not only are you not close to another home, the next closest home is probably empty. Advantage or disadvantage, that’s up to you.

Northwest:This covers several neighborhoods and planned communities, just as Summerhaven does, but its definitely very expensive. Huge, palatial homes on large grounds set this area apart from the others. Its owners only, and commutes are looong, so weigh your priorities.

Southwest: On the opposite end of the spectrum, the southwest area is the least expensive with the most rental options and a middling vacancy rate. It’s ae community with shorter commutes. How does that sound?

Like its name implies, Oro Valley has valuable real estate for those looking to make an exceptionally grand life in the tech sector. It is amenity-rich and committed to progress of all kinds. So, if youre in the market for an oversized house, rented or owned, with a big, dry yard filled with succulents and at least five bedrooms, in addition to unique neighborhood recreational attractions. Well, here ya go. The only thing lacking, arguably, is you. Come on in, it’s a dry heat.

Living in Oro Valley

Driving, you do it, yes? That’s going to be necessary in, well, America. But it’s especially important in Oro Valley, where there really isn’t any public transportation and if there is, no one uses it. Also, commutes vary quite a bit, but you should plan on committing up to an hour, yes, an hour, getting to and from work on a daily basis, depending on the location of your job. But 30 to 60 minutes is a typical time frame.

Are you impressed with a high quality website? Do you expect your city to have an Internet presence? Oro Valley loves progress, and they have a thoroughly modern website with all the bells and whistles. This suggests not only the tech savvyness of the tech friendly city, but also its vested interest in a close-knit community that believes wholeheartedly in participation. OV is constantly improving, especially when it comes to adding, extending or maximizing the parks, golf courses or art exhibits. There are town meetings, neighborhood meetings and special events, including the annual Musical Magic for Kids Concert, information for which is accessible online. This city is, well, itscool. A quality all the more unusual when you realize the median age is a comfortable midlife 45 years.

Whats at the end of a rainbow? A pot of Oro Valley gold, which comes in the form of nearly limitless recreational and cultural amenities for residents of this fine desert oasis, which certainly doesn’t skimp on that other all-important pursuit: education. This place is bursting at the seams with parks, and they’re not your ordinary, every day green squares dotted with dog turds. Nope. These parks have class, yo. That means they have Olympic size swimming pools, water features and sprinklers, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, BMX trails, equestrian trails, skate parks and roughly half a million golf courses, give or take none.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oro Valley?
The average rent price for Oro Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oro Valley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oro Valley include La Reserve.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oro Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Oro Valley area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oro Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oro Valley from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Casa Grande, and Marana.

Similar Pages

Oro Valley 2 BedroomsOro Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oro Valley Apartments with GymOro Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Oro Valley Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Reserve