304 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ

Neighborhoods

There are several smaller neighborhoods, subdivisions, communities and districts in Oro Valley, but there are four main ones. Remember, they all have excellent amenities. It’s more a matter of renters versus owners, commute time, diversity and population density/vacancy. You really can’t go wrong.

Town Center:The big cheese, the middle of Oro Valley and the happening hot spot, the Town Center is close to many neat features, like country clubs and shopping. It’s also surprisingly quiet, with big homes and high-rise apartments with studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom apartments. Low vacancy rate though, so plan ahead if this is your Goldilocks moment.

Summerhaven: Taking up a massive expanse of Oro Val, this area is known for its wide-open spaces. Though there are both renters and owners, it caters mostly to owners, and the vacancy rate is massive, up to 20 percent, so not only are you not close to another home, the next closest home is probably empty. Advantage or disadvantage, that’s up to you.

Northwest:This covers several neighborhoods and planned communities, just as Summerhaven does, but its definitely very expensive. Huge, palatial homes on large grounds set this area apart from the others. Its owners only, and commutes are looong, so weigh your priorities.

Southwest: On the opposite end of the spectrum, the southwest area is the least expensive with the most rental options and a middling vacancy rate. It’s ae community with shorter commutes. How does that sound?

Like its name implies, Oro Valley has valuable real estate for those looking to make an exceptionally grand life in the tech sector. It is amenity-rich and committed to progress of all kinds. So, if youre in the market for an oversized house, rented or owned, with a big, dry yard filled with succulents and at least five bedrooms, in addition to unique neighborhood recreational attractions. Well, here ya go. The only thing lacking, arguably, is you. Come on in, it’s a dry heat.