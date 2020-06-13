304 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ

Living in Oro Valley

Driving, you do it, yes? That’s going to be necessary in, well, America. But it’s especially important in Oro Valley, where there really isn’t any public transportation and if there is, no one uses it. Also, commutes vary quite a bit, but you should plan on committing up to an hour, yes, an hour, getting to and from work on a daily basis, depending on the location of your job. But 30 to 60 minutes is a typical time frame.

Are you impressed with a high quality website? Do you expect your city to have an Internet presence? Oro Valley loves progress, and they have a thoroughly modern website with all the bells and whistles. This suggests not only the tech savvyness of the tech friendly city, but also its vested interest in a close-knit community that believes wholeheartedly in participation. OV is constantly improving, especially when it comes to adding, extending or maximizing the parks, golf courses or art exhibits. There are town meetings, neighborhood meetings and special events, including the annual Musical Magic for Kids Concert, information for which is accessible online. This city is, well, itscool. A quality all the more unusual when you realize the median age is a comfortable midlife 45 years.

Whats at the end of a rainbow? A pot of Oro Valley gold, which comes in the form of nearly limitless recreational and cultural amenities for residents of this fine desert oasis, which certainly doesn’t skimp on that other all-important pursuit: education. This place is bursting at the seams with parks, and they’re not your ordinary, every day green squares dotted with dog turds. Nope. These parks have class, yo. That means they have Olympic size swimming pools, water features and sprinklers, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, BMX trails, equestrian trails, skate parks and roughly half a million golf courses, give or take none.