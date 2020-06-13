304 Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ📍
Do you have a desperate desire to live in one of those cities routinely making it on those top number lists for good reason? Your search is officially over, if you plunk down in Oro Valley, Arizona. This smallish Pima County city is on a gajillion lists, including best place to live and launch about the amazing burgeoning tech industry and the large number of skate parks in the city. They also managed to get listed on something called the top ten most playful towns. They also have plentiful recreational opportunities. All that plus a robust historical preservation society and strong appreciation for arts and culture and it’s pretty much the best place ever. Sure, it’s a hot, dry desert. But the higher elevation means it’s not as hot as Tucson, which is just a few miles away. Oro Valley is as golden as its name.
Moving anywhere means preparing in advance for all likely possibilities of what life will be like in this new location. Fortunately, there aren’t too many precautions to take before heading to the Southwest. The cost of living is elevated for Arizona that much is true, but it’s still fairly close to the national average, so you shouldn’t suffer any excessive sticker shock. Different neighborhoods have different levels of renters versus owners, with some spots strictly belonging to owners. If you’re a renter type looking for something suitable for a relatively short stay, you’ll want to steer clear of the most exclusive areas, they just don’t have any options for you. In other parts the owner/renter ratio is much more balanced, and there are even districts that cater mainly to seasonal visitors. If you don’t mind being alone for large swaths of the year or prefer I tthis is fortuitous. If youre not an introverted hermit, you’ll have to pay close attention to the vacancy rates of each area.
There are several smaller neighborhoods, subdivisions, communities and districts in Oro Valley, but there are four main ones. Remember, they all have excellent amenities. It’s more a matter of renters versus owners, commute time, diversity and population density/vacancy. You really can’t go wrong.
Town Center:The big cheese, the middle of Oro Valley and the happening hot spot, the Town Center is close to many neat features, like country clubs and shopping. It’s also surprisingly quiet, with big homes and high-rise apartments with studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom apartments. Low vacancy rate though, so plan ahead if this is your Goldilocks moment.
Summerhaven: Taking up a massive expanse of Oro Val, this area is known for its wide-open spaces. Though there are both renters and owners, it caters mostly to owners, and the vacancy rate is massive, up to 20 percent, so not only are you not close to another home, the next closest home is probably empty. Advantage or disadvantage, that’s up to you.
Northwest:This covers several neighborhoods and planned communities, just as Summerhaven does, but its definitely very expensive. Huge, palatial homes on large grounds set this area apart from the others. Its owners only, and commutes are looong, so weigh your priorities.
Southwest: On the opposite end of the spectrum, the southwest area is the least expensive with the most rental options and a middling vacancy rate. It’s ae community with shorter commutes. How does that sound?
Like its name implies, Oro Valley has valuable real estate for those looking to make an exceptionally grand life in the tech sector. It is amenity-rich and committed to progress of all kinds. So, if youre in the market for an oversized house, rented or owned, with a big, dry yard filled with succulents and at least five bedrooms, in addition to unique neighborhood recreational attractions. Well, here ya go. The only thing lacking, arguably, is you. Come on in, it’s a dry heat.
Driving, you do it, yes? That’s going to be necessary in, well, America. But it’s especially important in Oro Valley, where there really isn’t any public transportation and if there is, no one uses it. Also, commutes vary quite a bit, but you should plan on committing up to an hour, yes, an hour, getting to and from work on a daily basis, depending on the location of your job. But 30 to 60 minutes is a typical time frame.
Are you impressed with a high quality website? Do you expect your city to have an Internet presence? Oro Valley loves progress, and they have a thoroughly modern website with all the bells and whistles. This suggests not only the tech savvyness of the tech friendly city, but also its vested interest in a close-knit community that believes wholeheartedly in participation. OV is constantly improving, especially when it comes to adding, extending or maximizing the parks, golf courses or art exhibits. There are town meetings, neighborhood meetings and special events, including the annual Musical Magic for Kids Concert, information for which is accessible online. This city is, well, itscool. A quality all the more unusual when you realize the median age is a comfortable midlife 45 years.
Whats at the end of a rainbow? A pot of Oro Valley gold, which comes in the form of nearly limitless recreational and cultural amenities for residents of this fine desert oasis, which certainly doesn’t skimp on that other all-important pursuit: education. This place is bursting at the seams with parks, and they’re not your ordinary, every day green squares dotted with dog turds. Nope. These parks have class, yo. That means they have Olympic size swimming pools, water features and sprinklers, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, BMX trails, equestrian trails, skate parks and roughly half a million golf courses, give or take none.