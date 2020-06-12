Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tucson
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Continental Ranch
16 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
39 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hedrick Acres
2 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Sabino Terrace
29 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Great location right next to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private backyards and granite countertops. Gated neighborhood with resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Orange Grove Plaza
4 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Starr Pass
5 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Bear Canyon
20 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palo Verde
13 Units Available
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1445 sqft
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7080 S Dunnock Dr
7080 South Dunnock Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1212 sqft
Nice Home Near Davis-Monthan AFB and The Loop - This 3 Bedroom home is Ready to Move In. New Laminate Flooring Downstairs in Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. Upstairs has New Carpet. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8479 S. Egyptian Drive
8479 South Egyptian Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
8479 S. Egyptian Drive Available 06/15/20 Rita Ranch 3 Bedroom Home - Vail School District - Delightful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath . Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters, Ceramic Tile with Carpet in Living Rooms and Bedrooms. Master Suite has Bay Window.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
1505 W Breakwell St.
1505 West Breakwell Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1358 sqft
1505 W Breakwell St. Available 06/15/20 Home in Midvale Park - Available in mid-June! 3bed/2bath home in Midvale Park. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space, with a refrigerator and stove included.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTucson 3 BedroomsTucson Accessible ApartmentsTucson Apartments under $600Tucson Apartments under $700Tucson Apartments under $800
    Tucson Apartments with BalconyTucson Apartments with GarageTucson Apartments with GymTucson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTucson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTucson Apartments with ParkingTucson Apartments with Pool
    Tucson Apartments with Washer-DryerTucson Cheap PlacesTucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Furnished ApartmentsTucson Luxury PlacesTucson Pet Friendly PlacesTucson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
    Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
    Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
    Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
    Carriage ParkMenlo Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arizona
    Pima Community College