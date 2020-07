Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments game room online portal

Zona Rio is located only minutes from the hustle and bustle of Tucson’s downtown and all of its new attractions. Students love it at Zona Rio as the community is only 2 miles from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College. With a Resort-Style Pool, Resident Movie Theatre, Volleyball Court and Clubhouse with FREE WI-FI, it is our hope that you will be able to fully live our motto of LIVE.WORK.PLAY and RECHARGE Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes come with varying lease terms, and options- making the only thing easier than picking an apartment with us... well... nothing.



BLAZE YOUR OWN TOUR!

Click here (https://u26466.rently.com/propertiesSearch2) to try our new Self Guided Tour using your cell phone

OR call 1-888-555-5555 to schedule a tour with one of our awesome Team members