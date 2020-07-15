Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tucson
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

17 Studio Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Broadway Pantano East
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
419 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Wilshire Heights
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$680
404 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
10 Units Available
Broadway Pantano East
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$595
405 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
6 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlan Heights
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D
5872 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,650
1500 sqft
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D - 5872 E Pima C and D Available 07/15/20 Office space and 2 bd/1ba rented together. - UPCOMING! Need an office space and a 2 bd/1bath rental? We have the place for you! 750 Sq.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Bronx Park
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Millville
1001 East 17th Street
1001 East 17th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$975
627 sqft
Great location ! This Ice House loft is complete with washer and dryer. Available the first week in June. Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Hedrick Acres
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo Oracle
255 W Flores Street - 106
255 West Flores Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$600
450 sqft
This conveniently located apartment complex has studio apts ready to rent. All utilities are included. Rents for $600 per month. $500 deposit Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Cyrils
Arcadia Terrace
4860 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$585
400 sqft
Studio Apt all utilities included for $585 per month. Arcadia Terrace
Results within 1 mile of Tucson
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Butterfield Business Center
Siegel Select - Tucson
4800 South Butterfield Drive, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$949
240 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Suites! Call to find out more about earning free stays! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Los Ranchitos
3210 East Benson Hwy - 11
3210 East Benson Highway, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$550
400 sqft
REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, OFF STREET PARKING. STUDIO 1 BATHROOM $200.00 DEPOSIT $550.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Los Ranchitos
3274 East Benson Hwy - 20
3274 East Benson Highway, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$550
400 sqft
REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, OFF STREET PARKING. STUDIO 1 BATHROOM $200.00 DEPOSIT $550.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
Results within 5 miles of Tucson
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Results within 10 miles of Tucson

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
The Villages of La Canada
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

July 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents increased over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTucson 3 BedroomsTucson Accessible ApartmentsTucson Apartments under $600Tucson Apartments under $700Tucson Apartments under $800
    Tucson Apartments with BalconyTucson Apartments with GarageTucson Apartments with GymTucson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTucson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTucson Apartments with ParkingTucson Apartments with PoolTucson Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Tucson Cheap PlacesTucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Furnished ApartmentsTucson Luxury PlacesTucson Pet Friendly PlacesTucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
    Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
    Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
    Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
    Carriage ParkMenlo Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arizona
    Pima Community College