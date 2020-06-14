Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tucson
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM

107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Sabino Terrace
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wilshire Heights
9 Units Available
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Barrio Nopal
19 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Place at Riverwalk
3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
949 sqft
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Carriage Park
2 Units Available
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$650
546 sqft
Broadway Plaza and Catalina Village are just minutes from this community. It's a pet-friendly property with an on-site gym, clubhouse, pool and business center. Apartments feature patios/balconies and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Sam Hughes
5 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$785
588 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$585
622 sqft
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
Welcome home to Arcadia Park Apartment Homes, conveniently located between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 5th Street, near the heart of Tucson, Arizona. This fantastic location makes it easy to live where you like to work and play.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Villas
200 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Easy-to-access community. On-site spa, pool and fitness center. Minutes from the bus line. Apartments feature balconies or patios, fireplaces, lots of storage and health club passes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents held steady over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $955 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $955 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tucson.
    • While Tucson's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tucson than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tucson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTucson 3 BedroomsTucson Accessible ApartmentsTucson Apartments under $600Tucson Apartments under $700Tucson Apartments under $800
    Tucson Apartments with BalconyTucson Apartments with GarageTucson Apartments with GymTucson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTucson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTucson Apartments with ParkingTucson Apartments with Pool
    Tucson Apartments with Washer-DryerTucson Cheap PlacesTucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Furnished ApartmentsTucson Luxury PlacesTucson Pet Friendly PlacesTucson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
    Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
    Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
    Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
    Carriage ParkMenlo Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arizona
    Pima Community College