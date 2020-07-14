Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park

The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.



Our Community amenities will include a resort style pool, outdoor cooking and gathering area, fitness club and yoga area and multipurpose entertaining space all located in our three story community gathering space.



We care about the air you breathe so for your living enjoyment the entire community is Smoke Free!