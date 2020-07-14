All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like Place at Riverwalk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Place at Riverwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Place at Riverwalk

Open Now until 6pm
3510 North Craycroft Road · (520) 217-7306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3510 North Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ 85750

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 4206 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Place at Riverwalk.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
The Place at Riverwalk is our newest community in Tucson and will consist of an “Urban Suburban” style apartments. The property will feature only 210 apartment homes giving the community a tranquil yet vibrant quality.

Our Community amenities will include a resort style pool, outdoor cooking and gathering area, fitness club and yoga area and multipurpose entertaining space all located in our three story community gathering space.

We care about the air you breathe so for your living enjoyment the entire community is Smoke Free!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, covered parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Place at Riverwalk have any available units?
Place at Riverwalk has 3 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Place at Riverwalk have?
Some of Place at Riverwalk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Place at Riverwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Place at Riverwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Place at Riverwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Place at Riverwalk is pet friendly.
Does Place at Riverwalk offer parking?
Yes, Place at Riverwalk offers parking.
Does Place at Riverwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Place at Riverwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Place at Riverwalk have a pool?
Yes, Place at Riverwalk has a pool.
Does Place at Riverwalk have accessible units?
No, Place at Riverwalk does not have accessible units.
Does Place at Riverwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Place at Riverwalk has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Place at Riverwalk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705
Westcourt Village
2600 W Ironwood Hill Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity