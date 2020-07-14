Place at Riverwalk

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, covered parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.