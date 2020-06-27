All apartments in Scottsdale
Casa De Amigos

303 North Miller Road · No Longer Available
Location

303 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome in Scottsdale! Spacious living room, stunning kitchen and master bedroom. Great community with pool! Water, sewer, and trash included! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa De Amigos have any available units?
Casa De Amigos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is Casa De Amigos currently offering any rent specials?
Casa De Amigos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa De Amigos pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa De Amigos is pet friendly.
Does Casa De Amigos offer parking?
No, Casa De Amigos does not offer parking.
Does Casa De Amigos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa De Amigos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa De Amigos have a pool?
Yes, Casa De Amigos has a pool.
Does Casa De Amigos have accessible units?
No, Casa De Amigos does not have accessible units.
Does Casa De Amigos have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa De Amigos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Casa De Amigos have units with air conditioning?
No, Casa De Amigos does not have units with air conditioning.
