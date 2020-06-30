Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
805 E ROMA Avenue
805 E ROMA Avenue
805 East Roma Avenue
Location
805 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bed and 1 bath in a garden style community in Phoenix! Wood laminate flooring and new paint with quick access to the 51! Onsite laundry and utilities included. Schedule your viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
805 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 805 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 E ROMA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
