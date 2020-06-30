All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

6631 N 12TH Place

6631 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6631 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 N 12TH Place have any available units?
6631 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 6631 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6631 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place offer parking?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have a pool?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

