Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6631 N 12TH Place
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6631 N 12TH Place
6631 North 12th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6631 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have any available units?
6631 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6631 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 6631 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6631 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6631 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place offer parking?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have a pool?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6631 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.
