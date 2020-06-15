5414 E Calle Redonda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $7,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $6,500 per month) (June - Sept $5,000 per month) This beautiful fully furnished mid-century modern home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Arcadia Proper! Offering everything you could want for your time in the sun!! This private home has a charming mature landscaped backyard, sparkling diving pool with awesome Camelback Mountain views and a sport court!! Come one come all, this property will not disappoint! This property is close to Downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, near the best shopping and Restaurants Phoenix has to offer.