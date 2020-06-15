All apartments in Phoenix
5414 E Calle Redonda --
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5414 E Calle Redonda --

5414 East Calle Redonda · (602) 370-3465
Location

5414 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $7,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $6,500 per month) (June - Sept $5,000 per month) This beautiful fully furnished mid-century modern home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Arcadia Proper! Offering everything you could want for your time in the sun!! This private home has a charming mature landscaped backyard, sparkling diving pool with awesome Camelback Mountain views and a sport court!! Come one come all, this property will not disappoint! This property is close to Downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, near the best shopping and Restaurants Phoenix has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have any available units?
5414 E Calle Redonda -- has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have?
Some of 5414 E Calle Redonda --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 E Calle Redonda -- currently offering any rent specials?
5414 E Calle Redonda -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 E Calle Redonda -- pet-friendly?
No, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- offer parking?
Yes, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- does offer parking.
Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have a pool?
Yes, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- has a pool.
Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have accessible units?
No, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 E Calle Redonda -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 E Calle Redonda -- has units with dishwashers.
