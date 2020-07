Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking 24hr maintenance carport e-payments package receiving

Perfectly situated in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona, you’ll be proud to call the Arcadia Walk Apartments your home. Its close proximity to entertainment, shopping, universities and transit make this urban location ideal for all your home requirements. Sleek and Stylish, these newly finished apartment homes await you at Arcadia Walk. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none!