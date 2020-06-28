Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
511 N 52nd Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
511 N 52nd Street
511 North 52nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
511 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful single level remodeled Town Home. New flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new fixtures, new fans, freshly painted inside and outside. Laundry facilities on sight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 N 52nd Street have any available units?
511 N 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 511 N 52nd Street have?
Some of 511 N 52nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 511 N 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 N 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 N 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 511 N 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 511 N 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 N 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 511 N 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 N 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 511 N 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
