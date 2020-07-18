Rent Calculator
4907 East Willetta Street
4907 East Willetta Street
4907 East Willetta Street
No Longer Available
Location
4907 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile and walking closet.
Close to schools, bus line and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!
(SRP)
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have any available units?
4907 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4907 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
4907 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 East Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 East Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
