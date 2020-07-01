All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:28 PM

4015 East Creosote Drive

4015 East Creosote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4015 East Creosote Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Gorgeous 3 bedroom single story home situated within the highly sought after Tatum Ranch community. Vaulted ceilings make this open floor plan seem bright and airy. This home boasts many upgrades including granite counter tops, kitchen island, split master bedroom, fireplace, and solar. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. The sparkling salt water pool is the centerpiece of the yard and pool service is included, including the relaxing sound of the waterfall. The built-in BBQ is perfect for grilling. Home is surrounded by low maintenance desert landscaping. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 East Creosote Drive have any available units?
4015 East Creosote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 East Creosote Drive have?
Some of 4015 East Creosote Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 East Creosote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4015 East Creosote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 East Creosote Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 East Creosote Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4015 East Creosote Drive offer parking?
No, 4015 East Creosote Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4015 East Creosote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 East Creosote Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 East Creosote Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4015 East Creosote Drive has a pool.
Does 4015 East Creosote Drive have accessible units?
No, 4015 East Creosote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 East Creosote Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 East Creosote Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

