4015 East Creosote Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill cats allowed

Gorgeous 3 bedroom single story home situated within the highly sought after Tatum Ranch community. Vaulted ceilings make this open floor plan seem bright and airy. This home boasts many upgrades including granite counter tops, kitchen island, split master bedroom, fireplace, and solar. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. The sparkling salt water pool is the centerpiece of the yard and pool service is included, including the relaxing sound of the waterfall. The built-in BBQ is perfect for grilling. Home is surrounded by low maintenance desert landscaping. Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.