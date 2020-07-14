All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

West Town Court

8400 W Virginia Ave · (602) 783-8896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free! and Reduced Rents! PLUS HOLD YOUR APARTMENT TODAY FOR FREE!*** (***See office for details)
Location

8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1049 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1032 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1097 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2093 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 2043 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 2131 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Town Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
business center
carport
concierge
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
West Town Court offers enormous, spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Living at West Town Court means you’ll have fully Renovated Kitchens and Bathrooms with a Washer and Dryer in every home. Our Resident also enjoy our swimming pool, fitness studio, dog park, and spacious, lush courtyards. Schedule a tour or call us today! We have one of our renovated homes waiting for your to come and fall in love with.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for 1 pet, $60/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Max weight 65 lb each. Breed Restrictions Apply. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire Terrier, Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids or any breed with dominant traits of aggression.
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking, detached garage $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Town Court have any available units?
West Town Court has 23 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does West Town Court have?
Some of West Town Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Town Court currently offering any rent specials?
West Town Court is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free! and Reduced Rents! PLUS HOLD YOUR APARTMENT TODAY FOR FREE!*** (***See office for details)
Is West Town Court pet-friendly?
Yes, West Town Court is pet friendly.
Does West Town Court offer parking?
Yes, West Town Court offers parking.
Does West Town Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Town Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Town Court have a pool?
Yes, West Town Court has a pool.
Does West Town Court have accessible units?
No, West Town Court does not have accessible units.
Does West Town Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Town Court has units with dishwashers.
