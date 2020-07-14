Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage online portal package receiving cats allowed business center carport concierge green community hot tub internet access internet cafe

West Town Court offers enormous, spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Living at West Town Court means you’ll have fully Renovated Kitchens and Bathrooms with a Washer and Dryer in every home. Our Resident also enjoy our swimming pool, fitness studio, dog park, and spacious, lush courtyards. Schedule a tour or call us today! We have one of our renovated homes waiting for your to come and fall in love with.