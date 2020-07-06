Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM
330 W Tonopah Unit 5
330 W Tonopah Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 W Tonopah Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom property - Great 2 bed 2 bath property close to the Loop 101 and I-17. Close to shopping centers too! A must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4360400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have any available units?
330 W Tonopah Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
330 W Tonopah Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
