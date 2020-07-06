All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

330 W Tonopah Unit 5

330 W Tonopah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

330 W Tonopah Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom property - Great 2 bed 2 bath property close to the Loop 101 and I-17. Close to shopping centers too! A must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have any available units?
330 W Tonopah Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
330 W Tonopah Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W Tonopah Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

