Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly package receiving

Discover an unparalleled living experience at Avana at The Pointe. Encompassed by the natural beauty of the North Mountain Preserve and nestled beneath whistling palms sits Avana at The Pointe. An outdoor enthusiasts dream, our gated community provides direct access to an array of hiking and biking trails, as well as Sonoran Desert exploration. Centrally located, Avana at The Pointe is just minutes from 3 major employment corridors, a variety of upscale retail options and some of the best, one-of-a-kind dining experiences in Phoenix. If relaxation is what you seek, look no further than your own front door. We offer an array of resort-style amenities, from our 4 glistening pools and spas to serene outdoor spaces and picnic areas. At the end of a long day, you can kick back on your private balcony and take in the majestic mountain views or the twinkling city lights. Discover your idyllic lifestyle at Avana at The Pointe.