Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Avana at the Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
888 E Clinton St · (602) 737-2852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 E Clinton St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3172 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 3189 · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 3192 · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2180 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 3184 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 2040 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2183 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana at the Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
Discover an unparalleled living experience at Avana at The Pointe. Encompassed by the natural beauty of the North Mountain Preserve and nestled beneath whistling palms sits Avana at The Pointe. An outdoor enthusiasts dream, our gated community provides direct access to an array of hiking and biking trails, as well as Sonoran Desert exploration. Centrally located, Avana at The Pointe is just minutes from 3 major employment corridors, a variety of upscale retail options and some of the best, one-of-a-kind dining experiences in Phoenix. If relaxation is what you seek, look no further than your own front door. We offer an array of resort-style amenities, from our 4 glistening pools and spas to serene outdoor spaces and picnic areas. At the end of a long day, you can kick back on your private balcony and take in the majestic mountain views or the twinkling city lights. Discover your idyllic lifestyle at Avana at The Pointe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $350 pet deposit and a non-refundable pet fee of $250. Maximum allowed weight is 75 pounds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avana at the Pointe have any available units?
Avana at the Pointe has 30 units available starting at $1,056 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana at the Pointe have?
Some of Avana at the Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana at the Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Avana at the Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana at the Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana at the Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Avana at the Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Avana at the Pointe offers parking.
Does Avana at the Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana at the Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana at the Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Avana at the Pointe has a pool.
Does Avana at the Pointe have accessible units?
No, Avana at the Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Avana at the Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana at the Pointe has units with dishwashers.

